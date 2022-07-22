Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Kendra Jerrica Carswell, 23, 1308 Hobson St. Apt 18, Albany, was charged July 21 with driving while license suspended and expired vehicle tag.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Christopher James-Delauhter Gore, 35, 1817 Fourth St. S.E., was charged July 20 with theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and burglary-2nd degree (felony).
• Kimberly Brianna Graves, 28, 732 Earnest Norman Rd., was charged July 22 with simple battery.
• Kiana Cavin, 24, 54 Pine Valley Circle, was charged July 22 with disorderly conduct.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Victoria Gillard, 35, 2534 Orchard St., Jacksonville, Fla., was charged July 20 with prostitution and possession of a schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy).
• Tonya Lorraine Griner, 37, 714 Vollatton Drive, Valdosta, was charged July 20 with prostitution.
• Tyreshia Nicole King, 36, 8901 Third Ave, Jacksonville, Fla., was charged July 20 with prostitution and possession of a schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy).
• Keith Randrelle Davis, 39, 116 Pear Street, Pavo, was charged July 21 with a probation violation.
