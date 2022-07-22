Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Kendra Jerrica Carswell, 23, 1308 Hobson St. Apt 18, Albany, was charged July 21 with driving while license suspended and expired vehicle tag.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Christopher James-Delauhter Gore, 35, 1817 Fourth St. S.E., was charged July 20 with theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and burglary-2nd degree (felony).

• Kimberly Brianna Graves, 28, 732 Earnest Norman Rd., was charged July 22 with simple battery.

• Kiana Cavin, 24, 54 Pine Valley Circle, was charged July 22 with disorderly conduct.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Victoria Gillard, 35, 2534 Orchard St., Jacksonville, Fla., was charged July 20 with prostitution and possession of a schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy). 

• Tonya Lorraine Griner, 37, 714 Vollatton Drive, Valdosta, was charged July 20 with prostitution.

• Tyreshia Nicole King, 36, 8901 Third Ave, Jacksonville, Fla., was charged July 20 with prostitution and possession of a schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy). 

• Keith Randrelle Davis, 39, 116 Pear Street, Pavo, was charged July 21 with a probation violation.

