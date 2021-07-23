MOULTRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Stephanie Lee Cowart, 43, 140 Carolyn Drive, Ray City, was charged July 22 with two counts of commitment order from court.
Barbara Hayes, 51, 1318 11th St. S.W., was charged July 22 with possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes and aggravated assault.
Marvin Lee Roberts, 56, was charged July 13 with disorderly conduct.
COLQUITT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
ARRESTS
Vonquise Nicely, 23, 3231 Sylvester Dr., was charged July 22 with conspiracy to commit a felony and violation of oath by a public officer.
John David Hester Jr., 49, 290 James Buckner Rd., was charged July 21 with battery (family violence).
Billy Buchanon Slocumb III, 36, 2012 Fourth St. S.E., was charged July 20 with possession of tools for commission of a crime; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a schedule II controlled substance; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.
