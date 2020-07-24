Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Charlie Elmer Covington, 42, 30 W. Bethel Ave., Lot 5, was charged July 23 with defective equipment and driving without a valid license.
• Marquan Green, 23, 800 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged July 22 with probation violation.
• Zekevis Lafel Williams, 30, 5511 Highway 133 N., Doerun, was charged July 22 with probation violation, obstruction and possession of methamphetamine.
• Randy Douglas Frack, 61, of Lapeer, Mich., was charged July 24 with open container and DUI.
• Rocky Darren Weldon, 53, 505 Cox Dairy Road, was charged July 23 with failure to appear.
• Cathy Wright Miller, 59, of Youngwood, Pa., was charged July 23 with two counts of bad checks and one count of exploitation of a disabled or elderly person.
Violence
• An Omega woman told deputies her boyfriend threw a can of soda at her the night of July 21 and hit her in the chest, so she drove away and left him with his car on Ellenton-Omega Road. The following morning, he came to her residence and damaged the front door before she opened it to let him in. Once inside, he chased her around the kitchen. He damaged an interior door she shut to keep him out, and he grabbed her from behind in a choke hold, she said. She said he destroyed her cell phone. The boyfriend was not on the scene when deputies arrived.
Thefts
• A Moultrie woman told deputies July 22 that someone had taken her husband’s wallet from their vehicle in the 900 block of Woodmen Road over the previous night. The theft was discovered when someone tried to use the man’s banking card to forward money to someone else.
• A Colquitt County sheriff’s investigator found a wallet July 21. When he and a deputy contacted the wallet’s owner, on Dick Traylor Road, the man said his wallet had been out in his pickup and he didn’t know it was missing. His bank card was not in the wallet when it was recovered.
Property damage
• A woman on Schley Church Road showed a deputy scratches on the rear bumper and passenger doors of her Chevrolet SUV July 22. The officer also noted places where the paint appeared to be chipped. The woman named some suspects she believes did the damage but she didn’t have any evidence, the officer said.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Derrick Champion, 57, 841-B E. Central Ave., was charged July 23 with possession of meth, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime and aggravated assault. Champion was charged after a fight with another resident in the area. When officers arrived, he was yelling about wanting to kill the other man, the incident report said. The victim said Champion had threatened him with a knife, and police recovered a knife from Champion that matched the victim’s description. During a search, police found a plastic bag that contained a crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
• Kaysha Nashell Trim, 28, 1024 Second Ave. N.W., was charged July 22 with failure to stop at a stop sign and driving while license suspended. Trim was one of two drivers in a two-car accident on Seventh Avenue and Second Street Southeast. The driver and two passengers from the other car were taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center with complaints of injuries. A rock of what’s believed to be crack cocaine and a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana were found, but no drug charges have been filed pending lab tests.
• Byron Brooks, 53, of Pavo, was charged July 22 with probation violation.
• Ronda Jean Branch, 49, 697 US Highway 319 N., was charged July 23 with theft by taking.
• Deborah Ann Leslie, 51, 212 Rowland Drive, was charged July 23 with probation violation.
Disorderly conduct
• An employee at Sonic, 807 First Ave. S.E., told police July 23 that a customer threw a drink through the drive-through window and hit her with it. The drink hit the employee in the face and doused the top half of her shirt, the officer reported. The employee said she immediately closed the drive-through window and the woman drove away in a burgundy SUV. Another employee gave the officer a license number.
Property damage
• A man living in a camper on Fifth Street Southeast reported a broken window July 22. Several pieces of what looked like broken concrete were found near the camper, the officer reported.
• A man on Seventh Avenue Southeast reported July 23 that someone had tried to break into his residence. The officer noted pry marks on the door but said there was no major damage done. The man said whoever was trying to get in didn’t succeed.
Thefts
• On July 23, a Norman Park man reported the theft of $300 worth of household goods and $150 worth of other items that were taken July 17 from a South Main Street business.
Other agencies
Arrests
• Misty Dawn Perkins, 28, 293 Cherry St., Lot 10, Norman Park, was charged July 23 with bondsman off bond.
