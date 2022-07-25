Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Marco Delacruz, 31, 20 30th Ave. N.E., was charged July 24 with reckless driving. 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Anthony Leon Merritt, 40, 739-A Tillman Rd., was charged July 23 with possession of methamphetamine. 

• Kristin Nicole Tolan, 30, 315 Captain Gay Rd., was charged July 22 with a probation violation.

• Jeanatte Nicole Leaf, 47, 4473 Ellenton Omega Rd., Ellenton, was charged July 23 with failure to appear.

• John Allen Touchton, 53, 127 Mills St., Norman Park, was charged July 22 with two counts of theft by conversion (felony) and two counts of theft by deception (felony).

• Ry’Keith Renard Walden, 27, 292 Ruth St., was charged July 24 with a probation violation and failure to appear.

• Latrice Waldon, 27, 145 Jones St, was charged July 24 with probation violation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you