Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Joe Thomas Carr, 54, 500 Joe Gray Road, was charged July 23 with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to drive within a single lane, D.U.I. and hit and run.
• Alton Jefferson Whiddon, 64, 1859 Ga. Hwy. 202, was charged July 23 with criminal trespass and simple battery.
• Teasti Tpu’Mante Daniels, 28, 157 Quailridge Road, was charged July 24 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Michelle Lewis, 30, 1605 Hutchinson Road, was charged July 24 possession and use of a drug related object and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jerald Jermaine Spradley, 35, 1215 12th St. S.W., was charged July 23 with simple battery.
• Robert David Partain, 45, 352 Rossman Dairy Road, was charged July 25 with failure to register as a sex offender and three counts of probation violation.
Incidents
• Officers were dispatched to 700 block of Third Street Northwest in reference to two stolen vehicles.
• Officers were dispatched to 2400 block of Hwy. 133 S. in reference to theft of catalytic converters from two separate vehicles.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Skylar Zaine Wright, 597 Funston Sigsbee Road, was charged July 26 with disorderly conduct.
• Brayan Ali Castro, 25, 2669 Mount Sinai Road, was charged July 25 with speeding, open container in vehicle, D.U.I. and reckless driving.
• Juan Carlos Torres, 39, 220 Hawthorn Drive Lot 5, was charged July 24 with open container in vehicle and driving without a valid license.
• Antwaun Roberts Billingsly, 24, 1208 Mulberry Ave., Albany, was charged July 24 with improper passing and no insurance.
• Oshay Rashawn Andrews, 28, 442 31st St. S.E., was charged July 24 with failure to appear.
• Donald Ray Bradshaw Jr., 38, 352 Rossman Dairy Road, Ray City, was charged July 25 with failure to appear.
• Carl Edwards Jenkins, 43, was charged July 25 with bondsman off bond.
• Alex Balderas, 25, 356 East Gate Drive, Norman Park, was charged July 25 with open container in vehicle
• Jose Lee Alverado, 28, 356 East Gate Drive, Norman Park, was charged July 25 with open container in vehicle.
• Ramiro Olivero Mejia, 25, 271 Dogwood Drive, was charged July 25 with D.U.I., reckless driving and driving without a valid license.
• Sage Gavin Allman, 20, 192 Connell Road, was charged July 23 with probation violation.
