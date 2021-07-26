Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Joe Thomas Carr, 54, 500 Joe Gray Road, was charged July 23 with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to drive within a single lane, D.U.I. and hit and run.

Alton Jefferson Whiddon, 64, 1859 Ga. Hwy. 202, was charged July 23 with criminal trespass and simple battery.

Teasti Tpu’Mante Daniels, 28, 157 Quailridge Road, was charged July 24 with possession of methamphetamine.

Michelle Lewis, 30, 1605 Hutchinson Road, was charged July 24 possession and use of a drug related object and possession of methamphetamine.

Jerald Jermaine Spradley, 35, 1215 12th St. S.W., was charged July 23 with simple battery.

Robert David Partain, 45, 352 Rossman Dairy Road, was charged July 25 with failure to register as a sex offender and three counts of probation violation.

Incidents

Officers were dispatched to 700 block of Third Street Northwest in reference to two stolen vehicles.

Officers were dispatched to 2400 block of Hwy. 133 S. in reference to theft of catalytic converters from two separate vehicles.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Skylar Zaine Wright, 597 Funston Sigsbee Road, was charged July 26 with disorderly conduct.

Brayan Ali Castro, 25, 2669 Mount Sinai Road, was charged July 25 with speeding, open container in vehicle, D.U.I. and reckless driving.

Juan Carlos Torres, 39, 220 Hawthorn Drive Lot 5, was charged July 24 with open container in vehicle and driving without a valid license.

Antwaun Roberts Billingsly, 24, 1208 Mulberry Ave., Albany, was charged July 24 with improper passing and no insurance.

Oshay Rashawn Andrews, 28, 442 31st St. S.E., was charged July 24 with failure to appear.

Donald Ray Bradshaw Jr., 38, 352 Rossman Dairy Road, Ray City, was charged July 25 with failure to appear.

Carl Edwards Jenkins, 43, was charged July 25 with bondsman off bond.

Alex Balderas, 25, 356 East Gate Drive, Norman Park, was charged July 25 with open container in vehicle

Jose Lee Alverado, 28, 356 East Gate Drive, Norman Park, was charged July 25 with open container in vehicle.

Ramiro Olivero Mejia, 25, 271 Dogwood Drive, was charged July 25 with D.U.I., reckless driving and driving without a valid license.

Sage Gavin Allman, 20, 192 Connell Road, was charged July 23 with probation violation.

