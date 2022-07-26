Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Allen Roger Furney, 47, 165 S.W. Wingate Rd., Doerun, was charged July 22 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Ladedric Hadley, 31, 1312 Young St., Thomasville, was charged July 24 with contempt of court, defective equipment tag light and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Kamerie Neshae Koontz, 21, 372 Oakridge Ave., Boston, Ga., was charged July 23 with tag lights required, expired vehicle tag or decal and no insurance.
• Jose Imanol Maldonado-Lara, 21, 16 Ira Drive, Tifton, was charged July 24 with driving without a valid license and defective equipment.
• Adriel Leon Martinez, 20, 516 Tree Farm Rd., was charged July 24 with driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Erique Andrade Martinez, 43, 277 Lisa Lane, was charged July 23 with a defective headlight, open container and driving without a valid license.
• Brandy Alisha Barnes, 35, 100 Second St. S.E., was charged July 25 with a probation violation.
• Sammie Demetrius Hill, 60, 430 10th St. N.W., was charged July 25 with two probation violations.
