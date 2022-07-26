Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Allen Roger Furney, 47, 165 S.W. Wingate Rd., Doerun, was charged July 22 with pedestrian under the influence.

• Ladedric Hadley, 31, 1312 Young St., Thomasville, was charged July 24 with contempt of court, defective equipment tag light and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor). 

• Kamerie Neshae Koontz, 21, 372 Oakridge Ave., Boston, Ga., was charged July 23 with tag lights required, expired vehicle tag or decal and no insurance.

• Jose Imanol Maldonado-Lara, 21, 16 Ira Drive, Tifton, was charged July 24 with driving without a valid license and defective equipment.

• Adriel Leon Martinez, 20, 516 Tree Farm Rd., was charged July 24 with driving without a valid license (misdemeanor). 

• Erique Andrade Martinez, 43, 277 Lisa Lane, was charged July 23 with a defective headlight, open container and driving without a valid license. 

• Brandy Alisha Barnes, 35, 100 Second St. S.E., was charged July 25 with a probation violation.

• Sammie Demetrius Hill, 60, 430 10th St. N.W., was charged July 25 with two probation violations.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you