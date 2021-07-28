Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Demetrius Labrawn McBride, 34, was charged July 21 with probation violation.
• Earl Dixon Bailey, 30, 72 Red Fox Drive, Savannah, was charged July 27 with probation violation.
• Wasean Manchez Watkins, 28, 2001 Vandburg, was charged July 26 with conspiracy to commit a crime.
• Tommie Lee Griffin, 67, 2623 Seventh St. S.E. Apt B, was charged July 26 driving while license withdrawn, no insurance and D.U.I.
• Cornelius James Jr., 28, 814 Joe Louis Ave., was charged July 26 with driving while license withdrawn.
• John Michael Evans, 27, 105 Oak Wood Lane, Covington, Ga., was charged July 26 with theft by shoplifting.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jonquarius Haynes, 225, Third St. N.W. was charged July 27 with sex offender failed to report.
• Samuel Palmore, 25, 608 E. Sixth St. Apt 6 D, was charged July 26 with possession of methamphetamine.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Dean Matthews Road in reference to a woman complaining that her grandson who was living on her property was “selling drugs out of an abandoned trailer,” said Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team Investigator Ivan Folsom. The deputies and investigators were given permission to search the property by the complainant. Once deputies made contact with Raul Santon, 22, the occupant of the trailer, he attempted to flee into a homemade tunnel underneath the trailer. He was unable to make it through the other side which led towards the edge of the property as the tunnel had caved in. He was taken into custody without further incident. Within the sub-roof in the kitchen, Folsom was able to find 10 THC vaping cartridges. Santos was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Hidden Acres in reference to a motor vehicle theft. A 2010 gold Ford F-150 was taken.
