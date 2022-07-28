Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Tyler Ray Dunham, 23, 4026 N. Church St., Meigs, was charged July 27 with possession of methamphetamine, DUI - driving under the influence of drugs, failure to drive within a single lane and possession of drug-related objects.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Malcolm Dewayne Williams, 33, 1001 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged July 26 with a probation violation.
• Ronald Cory Casteel, 42, 1801 West Blvd. S.W., was charged July 27 with simple battery and a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Shaun Patrick Wilkes, 49, 13835 Azalea Circle, Tampa, Fla., was charged July 26 with failure to appear.
• Jacob Devin Willis, 22, 214 Smokey Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged July 19 with disorderly conduct.
• Damiya Shadoris Daniels, 25, 1231 Hatcher Rd., Boston, Ga., was charged July 28 with suspended registration and no insurance.
• Alexandra Raquel Garza, 23, 504 Overlook Drive, was charged July 28 with driving with a suspended license.
• Juan Gonzalez, 32, 161 Newton Ave., was charged July 28 with driving with a suspended license.
• Anthony Bernard Duker, 36, 608 12th Ave. S.E., was charged July 24 with suspended registration and no insurance.
• Justin Eric Hendrixson, 37, 149 N. Langford St., Berlin, was charged July 27 with a probation violation.
• Kim Bernard Bennett, 54, 507 S. Gate Drive, Albany, was charged July 27 with a probation violation.
• Brittany Tamia Spires, 22, 158 Trailer Park Rd., was charged July 28 with failure to appear.
• Geiler Aguila Fiallo, 31, 704 12th St. S.W., was charged July 27 with a probation violation.
• Layla Jae Hewett, 18, 3444 Tillman Rd., was charged July 26 with criminal damage to property (2nd degree).
• James Lee Walker Jr., 42, 181 Meders Drive, Omega, was charged July 26 with six counts of entering automobiles, criminal attempt to commit a felony, criminal damage to property (2nd degree) and parole violation.
