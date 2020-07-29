MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Norman Park man had a birthday weekend he won’t forget — for many bad reasons.
Luveaches Marquette Moore, 1330 Highway 319 N., Lot 92, Norman Park, was charged by Colquitt County sheriff’s deputies Friday, July 24, with aggravated assault (family violence), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while trying to commit a crime.
The sheriff’s office did not provide details on the incident for which he was charged.
Moore had apparently bonded out by Tuesday, July 28 — his 49th birthday — because that’s when Moultrie police charged him with driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at a stop sign and reckless driving.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Randy Joseph Lamb, 43, 140 Anderson Drive, was charged July 28 with probation violation.
• Brodrick Jerrel Blackwell, 30, 156 Church St., Ellenton, was charged July 28 with criminal trespass.
• Shane Edwards Henderson, 42, 356 Perry Batts Road, was charged July 27 with DUI, failure to drive in a single lane and speeding.
• Demetrius Antwan Parson, 32, of Valdosta, was charged July 27 with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of arms by a convicted felon.
• Drew Bailey Williams, 30, 16 Sheffield Drive, was charged July 28 with probation violation.
• Jeremiah Elijah Burdon, 17, 229 19th St. N.E., was charged July 27 with tail lights required.
• Scott Marion Thomas, 56, 2332 Highway 37 East, was arrested July 27 on a bench warrant.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Paul Ward Jr., 19, 1112 Ninth St. S.W., was charged July 28 with obstruction.
• John Henry Meads, 46, 1212 W. Central Ave., was charged July 27 with battery (family violence).
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Bryce Anthony Hall, 31, 4031 Tallokas Road, was charged July 27 with DUI, failure to signal, improper turn and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
