Doerun Police Department 

Arrests

Tyler Lee Smithwick, 29, was charged July 27 with battery and kidnapping.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Jessie Meza, 17, 6953 Hwy. 133 S., Berlin, was charged July 28 with driving without a license.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Christopher Cagley, 59, 3402 Hwy. 133 S., was charged July 28 with two counts of theft by shoplifting, D.U.I. and open container. 

Michael Jerome Aldridge, 56, 1214 W. Central Ave., was charged July 28 with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Melanie Jade Wiley, 36, 226 Tallokas Estates, was charged July 27 with permitting unlicensed driver to drive.

Nathan Keith McClelland, 33, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, was charged July 27 with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Shannon Lee Nunez, 35, 214 Smokey Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged July 28 with two counts of probation violation.

Shaun Antaveyon Scott, 42, was charged July 28 with obstruction non-physical.

