Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Tyler Lee Smithwick, 29, was charged July 27 with battery and kidnapping.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Jessie Meza, 17, 6953 Hwy. 133 S., Berlin, was charged July 28 with driving without a license.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Christopher Cagley, 59, 3402 Hwy. 133 S., was charged July 28 with two counts of theft by shoplifting, D.U.I. and open container.
• Michael Jerome Aldridge, 56, 1214 W. Central Ave., was charged July 28 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Melanie Jade Wiley, 36, 226 Tallokas Estates, was charged July 27 with permitting unlicensed driver to drive.
• Nathan Keith McClelland, 33, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, was charged July 27 with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Shannon Lee Nunez, 35, 214 Smokey Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged July 28 with two counts of probation violation.
• Shaun Antaveyon Scott, 42, was charged July 28 with obstruction non-physical.
