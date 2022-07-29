Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Tyler Ray Dunham, 23, 4026 N. Church St., Meigs, was charged July 27 with possession of methamphetamine, DUI - driving under the influence of drugs, failure to drive within a single lane and possession of drug-related objects.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jewell Wims, 27, 503 N. Walker St., Quitman, was charged July 27 with armed robbery (party to crime).
• Zaderian Jones, 27, 710 W. Bartow St., Quitman, was charged July 27 with armed robbery.
• Michelle Ashley Walton, 29, 835 Shy Manor Drive Apt. 3 was charged July 27 with battery.
• Claressa Loretta Ward, 46, 297 Middlebrooks St., Norman Park, was charged July 27 with battery.
• Latoye Anderson, 19, 700 11th St. S.W., was charged July 29 with stalking (misdemeanor).
• Bennie Ray Garrett, 56, 1408 Fourth Ave. N.E., was charged July 29 with driving while license suspended, failure to stop at a stop sign and no insurance.
• Demetrius Dewayne Blackwell, 39, 1209 Cool Springs Rd., Norman Park, was charged July 29 with a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
• Deacon Blake Brown, 17, 2807 First St. N.W., was charged July 27 with two counts of burglary in the first degree (felony).
• Melissa Lea Conger, 39, 2122 Old Doerun Rd., was charged July 29 with two probation violations and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
• Michael Brandon Davis, 32, 1054 Garrett Rd., Nashville, was charged July 28 with theft by taking (misdemeanor) and criminal damage to property (2nd degree).
• Jacorey Shifon McIntyre, 22, 476 N. Butler St., Camilla, was charged July 28 with battery (family violence), criminal damage to property - 2nd degree (family violence) and simple battery (family violence).
• Ashlynne Breyannah McMurphy, 24, 920 Fourth St. S.E., Cairo, was charged July 28 with a probation violation.
• Gage Allen Turner, 31, 5 Jacks Way, Tifton, was charged July 28 with a probation violation.
