Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jerry Lee Tolbert, 52, 1310 First Ave. N.W., was charged July 29 with probation violation.
• Jose Alfredo Ramos, 30, 1208 13th St. S.W., was charged July 29 with two counts of probation violation.
• Terrance Osby, 30, 1108 Grant Court, was charged July 29 with failure to register as a sex offender.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Noah Miles Hackle, 32, 6399 Chug-A-Lug Road, Hahira, Ga., was charged July 29 with no seatbelt and driving while license suspended.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jason Key, 44, 197 Chambers Road, was charged July 28 with battery.
• Gabriel Cortez-Galindo, 41, 582 Willow Drive Lot 2, was charged July 29 with obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call and simple battery (family violence).
• Gregory Ketheen Massey, 58, 1243 Woodmen Road, was charged July 28 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Shaun Antaveyon Scott, 42, was charged July 28 with obstruction (non-physical).
