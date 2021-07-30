Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Jerry Lee Tolbert, 52, 1310 First Ave. N.W., was charged July 29 with probation violation.

Jose Alfredo Ramos, 30, 1208 13th St. S.W., was charged July 29 with two counts of probation violation.

Terrance Osby, 30, 1108 Grant Court, was charged July 29 with failure to register as a sex offender. 

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Noah Miles Hackle, 32, 6399 Chug-A-Lug Road, Hahira, Ga., was charged July 29 with no seatbelt and driving while license suspended.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Jason Key, 44, 197 Chambers Road, was charged July 28 with battery.

Gabriel Cortez-Galindo, 41, 582 Willow Drive Lot 2, was charged July 29 with obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call and simple battery (family violence).

Gregory Ketheen Massey, 58, 1243 Woodmen Road, was charged July 28 with pedestrian under the influence.

Shaun Antaveyon Scott, 42, was charged July 28 with obstruction (non-physical).

