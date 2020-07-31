Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Tony Douglas Castleberry, 50, of Arlington, Ga., was charged July 27 with possession of methamphetamine, failure to register vehicle and disqualified from driving.
• Marty Lynn Barfield, 51, of Arlington, Ga., was charged July 27 with possession of meth.
• Raymundo Magnua Morales, 119 Yates Lane, was charged July 29 with driving without a license and speeding.
• Mary Elizabeth Wiggins, 30, 126 N. Academy St., Funston, was charged July 29 with a drug court violation.
• Ricky Lee Harper, 27, 1250 J.P. Perry Road, Norman Park, was charged July 24 with probation violation.
• Isaiah Rashad Walters, 21, 1711 Camilla Highway, was charged July 24 with probation violation.
• Marita J. Plair, 47, 1720 Highway 133 S., was charged July 24 with probation violation.
• Jennice Linnay Card, 47, 1700 First Ave. S.E., was charged July 30 with possession of meth.
• Crystal Taylor, 36, 918 12th Ave. S.E., was charged July 30 with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (Schedule 1 drug).
• Shaneka Farrell, 32, 1405 First Ave. N.E., was charged July 30 with two counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, one involving a Schedule 1 drug and the other involving a Schedule 4 drug.
• Quintabeous Dewayne Osby, 26, 123 Church St., Ellenton, was charged July 30 with criminal trespass, pointing a gun at a person, possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance, failure to drive in a single lane, possession of meth, obstruction and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Tonya Weldon, 44, 505 Cox Dairy Road, was charged July 30 with criminal trespass.
• Charles Kinsey Jr., 31, 709 Third Ave. N.W., was charged July 26 with possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Stephen Dale Burley, 31, 817 Clarence Norman Road, was charged July 30 with criminal trespass (family violence).
Thefts
• A man on Country Circle reported July 29 that a Honda dirt bike was taken from under his carport between 4 p.m. the previous day and 7 o’clock that morning.
• A woman on East Gate Way reported July 28 that a family member took her SUV.
• A man on Old Berlin Road reported his Suzuki motorbike was stolen between July 25 and 29.
• A woman on Highway 37 East reported July 29 that a television she had ordered was stolen. She said she had received an alert from FedEx on July 27 that it had been delivered, but when she arrived home it was not under the carport where the deliveryman usually puts her packages.
• A mother and her adult daughter both reported their residences had been broken into, one on Old Albany Road and the other on Toney Brothers Road. The incidents happened between July 26 and 29 but both were reported at the same time on July 29. Nothing seemed to have been taken from either house, but a car parked outside the Old Albany Road residence was entered, and six SD cards and a card reader were taken from it.
• A man on Lindale Avenue said someone took a digital fish finder from a boat parked in his yard.
Cruelty to animals
• Deputies were dispatched July 28 to a residence on Cook Road, where the landlord had found two dogs that the most recent tenant had left behind. Both were deceased.
Scam
• A man on Highway 133 South told deputies July 30 that he received a phone call from a woman who claimed to be with the Social Security Office. She asked him personal questions, and he said he answered her. After getting off the phone, he called the number back and spoke with a different woman, who didn’t know what he was talking about.
Property damage
• A Moultrie man said his 2008 Nissan Pathfinder was shot several times while it was parked in a back yard on Highway 111 on July 30.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Justin Marquez Anderson, 32, 517 Fourth Ave. N.W., was charged July 29 with driving while license withdrawn.
• Kevin Darael Copeland, 32, 138 Halls Lane, was charged July 29 with probation violation.
• Christopher Ryan Gay, 26, 100 Moncrief Road, was charged July 29 with violating the hands free law and possession of more than an ounce of marijuana.
• Javarus Nytraivus Woods, 17, 1600 Seventh St. S.E., was charged July 29 with statutory rape and child molestation.
• Asuncion Benacio Gomez-Morales, 31, 1620 Overlook Drive, was charged July 29 with bondsman off bond.
• Shawn Demond Ward, 39, 552 26th Ave. S.E., was charged with failure to appear.
• Jakeem Ward, 18, 134 Oak Circle, was charged July 29 with seven counts of theft by receiving.
• Shannon Lee Nunez, 34, 192 Hancock Road, Doerun, was charged July 29 with probation violation.
• Jaden Singletary, 17, 702 Seventh St. N.W., was charged July 30 with theft by receiving.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Rodrigo Barragan Florez, 41, 178 Cherry Ave., was charged July 30 with DUI, violation of the hands free law, driving without a license and no insurance.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Christopher Dee Hood, 43, 236 Brice St., Berlin, was charged July 30 with harassing communications.
• Terrance Andrews, 35, of Valdosta, Ga., was charged July 30 with driving while license withdrawn and open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Ashley Self, 30, 157 Mimosa Lane, Norman Park, was charged July 26 with possession of meth.
• Hannah Withem, 25, of Newton, Ga., was charged July 26 with possession of meth and headlights required.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Randall McClendon, 50, 305 W. Central Ave., was charged July 30 with expired tag and driving without a license.
• Edgar Ibarra, 27, 990 Perry Road, was charged July 30 with brake lights/signals required on vehicle and driving without a license.
