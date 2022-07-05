Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Terrance Bernard Anderson, 33, 608 12th Ave. S.E., was charged June 30 with DUI (driving under the influence of drugs), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (felony); and hit and run(duty of driver to stop or return to the scene of an accident). Additional charges were unlawful for any person to possess, have under his control, manufacture, deliver, distribute, dispense, administer, purchase, sell, or possess with intent to distribute a counterfeit substance; adult restraint law seat belt; failure to drive within a single lane; and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Tierra Taylor, 32, 2316 25th Ave, Vero Beach, Fla., was charged June 29 with speeding and identity fraud.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• William Gahn, 51, 3015 S Veterans Parkway, was charged July 1 with disorderly conduct.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Christopher Owen Burks, 49, 921 Fourth Ave., was charged June 29 with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property (felony).
• Jermaine Ra’Shawn Gibson, 39, 718 E 11th, Havana, Fla., was charged July 1 with five counts of computer theft and five counts of financial translation card fraud.
• Michael Jermaine Hardy, 42, 224 Second St. S.W., was charged June 29 with speeding (69 mph in a 55 mph zone), suspended registration and no insurance.
• Joshua Martin Bivins, 37, 945 Perry Rd., was charged June 30 with failure to appear.
