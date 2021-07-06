Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Scarleth Jovel, 18, 282 Cherry St., Norman Park, was charged July 2 with failure to drive within a single lane, failure to stop for a stop sign, driving without a license, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• John Joseph Duran, 61, 2400 West Blvd., was charged July 3 with D.U.I, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to drive within a single lane, failure to obey stop sign, littering and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Anselmo Salazar, 53, 1625 Overlook Drive, was charged July 2 with driving without a license and windshields and windshield wipers broken.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Daniel Brook Weeks, 51, Rt. 2 Box 136, Norman Park, was charged July 4 with marijuana possession less an ounce and D.U.I.-drugs.
• Tammie Renessa Cuff, 59, 2310 Fifth Ave. S.E. Apt A3, was charged July 5 with D.U.I., driving without a license, tail lights required and open container.
• Kendrick Jamal Daniels, 29, 1020 Fifth Ave. S.W., was charged July 3 with D.U.I.- drugs/alcohol, open container and restrictions on use of flashing or revolving blue lights.
• Misty Nichole Squires, 41, 230 JP Rogers Road, Pavo, was charged July 3 with headlights and D.U.I.- drugs/alcohol.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Avryunna Morton, 29, 404 Seventh Ave. S.W. Apt B8, was charged July 5 with disorderly conduct.
• Maurice Anthony Horn, 29, 1713 First Ave. S.E. Room 147, was charged July 3 with trespassing.
• Takeria Ryneisha James, 22, 214 Hill Crest Ave. S.E., was charged July 5 with disorderly conduct.
• Lorenzo Terrell Wilson, 28, 815 Sixth St. S.E., was charged June 29 with two counts of probation violation.
• Jennifer Marie Beck, 36, 431 Jim Sharpe Road, Norman Park, was charged July 5 with intentional inhalation.
• Ny’Zarian Demond Yates, 19, 185 Denham Road, Norman Park, was charged July 4 with possession and use of a drug related object and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Kenyetta Everett White Jr., 26, 1183 Sixth St. S.W., was charged July 1 with two counts of probation violation.
• Shantae Yvette Brinson, 34, 502 Fourth Ave. N.W., was charged July 3 with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and terroristic threats and acts.
• Kevin Milton Hernandez, 26, 3521 Brewer Drive, Indianapolis, Ind., was charged July 2 with driving with a suspended license and expired vehicle tag or decal.
• Keldrick Demond Pettis, 42, 1200 Holmes Drive, was charged July 3 with D.U.I- drugs, improper lane change and following too closely.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Quantaisha Nicole Oliver, 20, 2024 West Oglethorpe, Albany, was charged July 6, printing, executing and negotiating checks.
• Christopher Bernard Shipp, 195 Chinaberry Lane, was charged July 1 with stalking.
• Cornelius Vanshon Davis, 42, 1020 Second St. S.E., was charged July 5 with probation violation.
• Ellis Jermain Dunbar, 45, 600 Darbyshire Road, Norman Park, was charged July 2 with probation violation.
• Brady Anthony Kennedy, 22, 424 Sixth Ave. S.E., Norman Park, was charged July 2 with financial transaction card fraud.
• Alcocer Gonzalez, 20, 2775 Ellenton Road, Norman Park, was charged July 3 with speeding and driving without a valid license.
• Re’sean Craig Williams, 28, 9 Fluke Ave., Savannah, Ga., was charged July 2 with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and/or drugs without consent.
• Johnathan Nathaniel Heyward, 27, 2021 Bolling St., Savannah, Ga., was charged July 2 with crossing guard line with contraband and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched on July 4 to the 800 block of Causey Road in reference to a burglary of two residences. The complainant was the landlord of the property and stated that many residents had items stolen from their home. One resident claimed $450 in cash and two pairs of blue jeans were stolen. The second resident stated that a cell phone valued at $250 and a black bag valued at $150 were stolen. A third resident stated that a pair of Nike shoes valued at $185, two cell phones and miscellaneous clothes valued at around $360 were taken. A fourth resident stated that a pair of Sony speakers were taken; they were valued at $140. The final resident stated that their $50 Nike shoes were taken. According to the report, both residences were unlocked and did not have signs of forced entry.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Circle Road in reference to a theft. An underage witness had seen a resident of the home taking “around $1,000 from a drawer.” Prior to the deputy’s arrival the complainant, the child’s mother, had confronted the person the child had seen “rummaging around the drawer.” During the confrontation, approximately $730 was returned to the mother but the person accused of stealing the money had left the home prior to the deputy’s arrival.
• Deputies were dispatched to a house fire at the 100 block of Roy Price Road. The volunteer fire department was on scene prior to the deputy’s arrival and they were not able to determine the cause of the fire, the deputy reported. The complainant stated “something on her night stand caught fire,” to CCSO deputies.
