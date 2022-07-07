Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Catrenia Smith Banks, 47, 213 North Pine St., Doerun, was charged July 5 with driving without a valid license (misdemeanor) and helmet requirement.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Lynn Olenary Ellison, 60, 3197 Kendallwood Church Rd., was charged July 7 with defective equipment and driving while license suspended.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Mark Jose Blair, 30, 13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, Fla., was charged July 4 with speeding (77 mph in 55 mph) and driving while license suspended.
• Virgina Juarez-Ruiz, 35, 165 Circle Rd., was charged July 4 with adult restraint law seat belt and driving without a valid license.
• Jonathan Anthony Hunter, 30, 119 Perry Lane, Valdosta, was charged July 3 with tag light illumination required, open container in vehicle and DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Kayla Ann Croft, 29, 149 Montego Bay Rd. N.W., Milledgeville, Ga., was charged July 3 with DUI - alcohol and open container.
• Michael Bernard Enoch, 37, 17102 Waldrop Cove, was charged July 2 with DUI, driving while license withdrawn and headlights required.
• Ja’Miyah Aundria Danielle Hill, 27, 522 Young St., Thomasville, was charged July 2 with DUI, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, driving without license on person and speeding.
• Dexter Reshardow Jones, 33, 1092 Crowley Rd., Thomasville, was charged July 3 with DUI - driving under the influence less safe, minor restraint law age 5 to 17, speeding (76 mph in 55 mph) and endearing a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
• Adrian Ramos, 17, 661 J.D. Herndon Rd., was changed July 2 with possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI, driving without headlights when required and marijuana - possession of less than 1 ounce.
• Jose Guadalupe Flores-Gatika, 27, 856 Pine Court, Immokalee, Fla., was charged July 3 with DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol, tail lights required and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Charly Nicole Hathcock, 34, 203 Deer Valley Drive, Albany, was charged July 3 with DUI.
• James Arthur Bently, 49, 1618 Timber Heights Drive, Loganville, Ga., was charged July 3 with DUI-less safe, open container in vehicle and failure to stop for a stop sign.
• Julio Rafael, 28, 304 Newsom Rd., was charged July 3 with DUI, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), tail lights required and drivers to exercise due care.
• Jorge Rolando Solorzano-Velasquez, 51, 767 Union Ave., Riverhead, N.Y., was charged July 3 with driving while license suspended.
• Carlos Daniel Gatica-Venegas, 21, 105 Circle Rd., was charged July 3 with DUI, tail lights required and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Kevin Huapilla-Chavarria,19, 105 Circle Rd., was charged July 3 with DUI, tail lights required and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Jimmy Dewayne Howard, 58, 1139 Woodman Rd., was charged July 4 with criminal damage to property (2nd degree).
• Aaron Michael Aprile, 33, 6023 Crystal Drive Lot 425, Columbus, Ga., was charged July 6 with DUI, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, trafficking meth, possession of methamphetamine and speeding (70 mph in a 45 mph zone).
• Juan Maldonado-Cruz, 38, 415 Sixth St. W., Tifton, was charged July 4 speeding (73 mph in a 55 mph zone) and driving without a valid license.
• Tierra Taylor, 32, 2316 25th Ave., Vero Beach, Fla., was charged June 29 with speeding and identity fraud.
• Demetrius Monshawn Johnson Jr., 20, 1800 Pine Circle, was charged June 5 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21, tail light required, expired vehicle tag or decal and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Raiford Jack Flowers III, 38, 304 10th St. S.E., was charged July 1 with battery (family violence).
• Marvin Lee Roberts, 57, Moultrie, was charged July 2 with two counts of contempt of court and pandering (misdemeanor).
• Edwin Romero-Alverez, 27, 1016 15th St. S.E., was charged July 5 with battery (family violence) and possession of a schedule II substance.
• Brandon Maurice Rushing, 39, 217 Third St. N.W., was charged July 3 with battery (family violence).
• Malcolm Dewayne Williams, 33, 1001 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged July 1 with battery (family violence).
• Stephanie Denise King, 50, 1209 Apt H Sixth Ave. N.W., was charged July 6 with criminal trespass - family violence.
• Cedric Bernard Martin, 56, 1327 First Ave. N.W., was charged July 6 with cancelled tag and marijuana - possession less than one ounce.
• Patricia Kavesky Mellen, 57, 797 Ga. Highway 270 W., Doerun, was charged July 6 with open container in vehicle and DUI.
• Tabius Sanchez Palmore, 602 10th Ave. N.W., was charged July 1 with three probation violations.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Daniel Omar Corado, 27, 582 Willow Drive, was charged July 2 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Thomas Andrew Sexton, 59, 174 Grady Matthews Rd., was charged June 19 with failure to obey a stop sign and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Marion Chadwick Wells, 46, 2122 R.L. Sears Rd., Norman Park, was charged June 29 with trafficking meth and possession of methamphetamine.
• Huntley Elizabeth Walker, 20, 150 Terrell St., Norman Park, was charged July 1 with failure to appear.
• Stevie Jerome Sutton, 39, 381 Indian Creek Subdivision, was charged July 1 with failure to appear.
• Quintana Lanier Green, 33, 103 China Berry St., Omega, was charged July 1 with probation violation.
• Kenneth Russell Edwards, 40, 7100 Ga. Highway 111, Meigs, was charged July 2 with probation violation.
• Leonard Alexander Groeneveld, 41, 842 John Collins Rd., Pelham, was charged July 1 with criminal damage to property - 2nd degree, seatbelt violation - adult and possession of methamphetamine.
• Daniel Hernandez Ortiz, 29, 657 Circle Rd., was charged July 3 with driving without a valid license (misdemeanor) and open container in vehicle.
• Willie Charles Roberts Jr., 35, 169 Chapman St., Norman Park, was charged June 29 with cruelty to children -1st degree, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
• Martin Cassandra, 39, 915 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged June 30 with possession and use of drug related objects and marijuana - possession less than 1 ounce.
• Joshua Martin Bivins, 37, 945 Perry Rd., was charged June 30 with failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• Sammy Lee Hill, 50, 508 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged June 13 with failure to appear.
• Kimberly Joan Carroll, 48, 1964 Sardis Church Rd., was charged July 6 with three probation violations and failure to appear.
• Tommy Lee Bowers, 22, 1095 Bass Road, Hartsfield, was charged July 5 with failure to appear.
• Christopher Owen Burks, 49, 921 Fourth Ave. St., was charged July 6 with use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving a controlled substance and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Franklin Thomas Daughtry, 25, 239 E. Weeks Rd., Norman Park, was charged July 6 with three probation violations.
• Jacquez Hardy, 26, 401 31st Ave. S.E. Apt E, was charged July 6 with battery - family violence.
• Ty’Quarious Ja’Quaun Leggett, 21, 633 Jamar Trail, Quitman, was charged July 7 with obstruction (misdemeanor).
• Christopher Dale Taylor, 43, 2606 Hwy. 111, was charged July 3 with criminal trespass.
• Ezequiel Delacruz, 34, 1368 Mt. Sinai Rd., Doerun, was charged July 5 with driving while license suspended and no tag light.
