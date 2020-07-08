Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Brodrick Jerrel Blackwell, 30, 156 Church Street in Ellenton, was charged June 22 with probation violation.
- Travis Wayne Grace, 37, 201 Royale Road, was charged June 29 with disorderly conduct.
- Ladarrian Domonique Simpson, 28, 309 Seventh Street S.W., had a charge for contempt of court added on June 30.
- Bradley Scott Davis, 30, 184 Deer Run in Ashburn, was charged July 1 with driving while license withdrawn.
- Daniel Ray Land, 32, 2720 Sylvester Drive, was charged July 1 with probation violation.
- Johnny Lee Kennedy, 29, 240 Brandi Drive Lot 4, was charged July 1 with theft by receiving stolen property.
- Earl Alexander Robertson, 42, 309 Jones Street in Doerun, was charged July 1 with aggravated assault, kidnapping, aggravated battery and possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
- Richard Jermaine Bell, 46, 2817 22nd Street N.W. in Pavo, was charged July 2 with probation violation.
- Samuel Wood, 40, 209 Roland Drive, was charged July 2 with battery-family violence.
- Rony Amilcar Perez, 22, 228 Circle Road, was charged July 2 with driving without license.
- Carl Woodrow Rogers, 32, 1437 Old Doerun Road in Chipley, Florida, was charged June 29 with aggravated assault and July 2 for rape and false imprisonment.
- Angelee Fender Hill, 44, 385 Sleepy Bear Road in Norman Park, was charged July 2 on a bench warrant.
- Demetrius LaBrawn McBride, 33, 1513 LaFayette Parkway in LaGrange, Ga., was charged July 3 with probation violation.
- Patricia Jane Brown, 49, 520 Allen Road in Funston, was charged July 3 with disorderly conduct.
- Felipe Antonio Guzman, 22, 218 Ewer Road, was charged July 4 with failure to maintain lane and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.
- Taylor Ralph Duke, 24, 181 Kindred Lane, was charged July 4 with failure to drive within single lane and DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Lavinsky Sherrod Carter, 38, 701 Coventry Circle, was charged July 5 with probation violation.
- Calvin Ray Simpson Jr., 32, 205 MLK Jr. Drive, was charged July 5 with aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and two counts of probation violation.
- Anthony Rayburn Jones, 39, 215 Cedar Street, was charged July 6 with probation violation.
- Antonio Londard Stewart, 38, 195 Woodland Avenue Lot 8 in Pavo, was charged July 6 on a hold for court.
- Russell Ben Harris, 26, 1505 11th Street S.W., was charged July 6 with aggravated assault and violation of oath by public officer.
- Bersalin Diaz Lopez, 30, 24051 First Avenue S.E., was charged July 6 with driving without license, obstruction of an officer, open container in vehicle, failure to drive within single lane and DUI first offense.
Disputes
- A Moultrie woman reported a verbal altercation on July 2 in reference to her arguing with her husband after he started throwing and slamming things in their home while drunk.
- A Moultrie resident reported a domestic dispute on July 4 in reference to two known people fighting with, and cursing, yelling and pushing each other over an instance of cheating.
- A Moultrie man reported a physical dispute on July 4 in reference to an unknown woman getting out of a car to yell at the driver. After the exchange the woman ran into a field at the corner of Moultrie-Lenox Road and Vickers Bridge Road where the driver chased her down in his vehicle. She eventually got back in the vehicle and left the scene.
Property Damage
- A Moultrie man reported property damage on June 25 in reference to an unknown person causing $2,900 worth of damage to his vehicle’s trailer and tow hitch in an attempt to pick up scrap metal.
Hit and Run
- A Moultrie man reported hit and run on July 4 in reference to leaving his car on 1720 Tallokas Street for two hours and 45 minutes, and finding damage to the back passenger side of it when he went back for it.
Financial Transaction Card Fraud
- A Moultrie woman reported financial transaction card fraud on July 2 in reference to an unknown person who made a $789 purchase in Ohio and a $300 purchase somewhere else using her account.
- A Moultrie man reported financial transaction card fraud on July 3 in reference to an unknown person taking $183.40 from his account for online or over the phone purchases.
Harassment
- A Moultrie man reported harassment on July 3 in reference to a known person who threatened to report a vehicle stolen after leaving it with the man to fix two years ago.
Disorderly Conduct
- A Norman Park woman reported disorderly conduct on July 3 in reference to a known person getting intoxicated inside her home, throwing items on the floor, and attempting to fight verbally and physically.
Burglary/Theft
- A Moultrie woman reported burglary on July 1 in reference to an unknown person taking her home security system’s $400 hard drive while she was away from her home.
- A Moultrie woman reported second degree burglary on July 5 in reference to an unknown person stealing a $300 tool box from her residence on Highway 133 S.
Battery
- A Moultrie man reported simple battery on July 5 in reference to a known person punching him in the jaw after attempting to stop the person from leaving his home.
Found Property
- A Norman Park man reported found property on July 4 in reference to an ATV that was stolen three years ago being found.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Joel Gonzalez Jr., 27, homeless, was charged June 25 with public indecency.
- Cleveland Lenel Jamison, 47, 318 Fourth Street N.W., had one count of entering an auto or other motor vehicle with intent of felony added on July 6.
- Stephen Ray Madden, 41, 286 26th Street Apartment 2, was charged June 29 with misdemeanor theft by taking.
- Marcus Antwain Poole, 33, 502 Northside Drive, was charged July 1 for adult restraint law, reckless driving, and fleeing or attempting to elude police.
- Jacoby Glenn Teasley, 27, 2841 New Hope Road in Dawson, was charged July 2 with duty to obey, open container in vehicle and tag light required.
- Carl Tyrone Page, 38, 509 Crestview Drive in Tifton, was charged July 2 with driving under the influence-alcohol, driving while license withdrawn, driving without headlights when required and failure to drive within single lane.
- Ja’treyous Khailil Smith, 19, 215 Harris Avenue in Lenox, was charged July 2 with robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
- David Justin Daniels, 32, 915 Fifth Avenue S.W., was charged July 3 with false imprisonment, battery (family violence) and four counts of cruelty to children third degree.
- Floyd Tyrone Coates, 54, 127 Fifth Street S.W., was charged July 4 with battery and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
- Cynthia Dawn Smith, 45, 504 Second Avenue, was charged July 4 with possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
- Richard Shane Harrell, 43, 703 West Central Avenue, was charged July 4 with disorderly conduct.
- Kenneth Lee Hall, 58, 139 Bunn Road, was charged July 4 with DUI first offense, and failure or refusal to bring motor vehicle or boat to a stop when ordered to do so.
- James Elbert Williams, 61, 1543 Sardis Church Road, was charged July 4 with speeding 77 in a 55 and driving under the influence.
- Keith Thomas Lawhorn, 37, 1949 Highway 133 N., was charged July 4 with probation violation and possession, manufacture, distribution, etc. of controlled substances.
- Dana Leon Martin, 43, 813 Sixth Street S.E., was charged July 5 with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and two counts of possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
- Jimmy Harrison, 17, 2799 Fifth Street S.E., was charged July 5 with obstruction of an officer and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
- Billy Chanel Pace Jr., 39, 725 Third Street S.E., was charged July 5 with simple battery-family violence.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Demetria Denta Williams, 28, 245 Selina Drive, was charged July 3 with DUI-driving under the influence of drugs, tail lights required and open container in vehicle.
- Keith Livon Brown, 40, 355 Fairfax Drive in Wauchula, Florida, was charged July 4 with brakes required and no/expired unified carrier registration.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Abel Mejia Perez, 34, 2220 Edin Avenue in Immokalee, Florida, was charged July 1 with driving without license.
- Adder Melendez Morales, 40, 519 Sixth Avenue, was charged July 1 with failure to register vehicle, driving while license withdrawn, and brake lights and turn signals required.
