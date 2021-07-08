Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Kenyetta Everett White, 26, 1183 Sixth St. S.W., was charged July 7 with possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute.
• Malik Quatez Lewis, 22, 1104 14th St. S.E., was charged July 7 with probation violation.
• Gauge Timothy Dean, 22, 920 Second St. S.E., Norman Park, was charged July 7 with probation violation.
• Milthon Alexander Sanchez, 17, 212 Clifton Drive, was charged July 7 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Mauricio Ramirez-Hernandez, 31, 552 Causey Road, was charged July 6 with two counts of burglary.
• James Wesley Mitchell, 24, 6496 Old Adel Road Lot E, was charged July 6 with reckless conduct and cruelty to children.
• Christopher Allen Hooker, 21, 1817 Camilla Hwy., was charged July 2 with defective equipment and driving without a valid license.
• Terry Allen Mitchell, 33, 226 Tallokas Estates, was charged July 7 with theft by taking.
