Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Kenyetta Everett White, 26, 1183 Sixth St. S.W., was charged July 7 with possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute.

Malik Quatez Lewis, 22, 1104 14th St. S.E., was charged July 7 with probation violation.

Gauge Timothy Dean, 22, 920 Second St. S.E., Norman Park, was charged July 7 with probation violation.

Milthon Alexander Sanchez, 17, 212 Clifton Drive, was charged July 7 with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Mauricio Ramirez-Hernandez, 31, 552 Causey Road, was charged July 6 with two counts of burglary.

James Wesley Mitchell, 24, 6496 Old Adel Road Lot E, was charged July 6 with reckless conduct and cruelty to children.

Christopher Allen Hooker, 21, 1817 Camilla Hwy., was charged July 2 with defective equipment and driving without a valid license.

Terry Allen Mitchell, 33, 226 Tallokas Estates, was charged July 7 with theft by taking.

