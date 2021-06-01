Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Luis Enrique Ramos-Guillen, 24, 1960 Morman Church Road, Quitman, was charged May 30 with D.U.I., failure to drive within a single lane, open container and driving without a valid license.
• Devin Musgrove, 23, 5803 Bird Hall Road, Hahira, was charged May 27 with driving while license withdrawn.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Desmond Hamilton, 27, 710 Barlow St., Americus, Ga., was charged May 30 with fleeing or attempting to elude, driving without a valid license, improper passing in no passing zone, failure to drive within a single lane, two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Kendra Patrice Lyles, 53, 302 Second St. N.W., was charged May 28 with disorderly conduct.
• Lawrence Lester Wise, 61, 1207 Ninth St. N.W., was charged May 29 with D.U.I.
• James Lewis Hill, 71, 92 First Ave., Barney, was charged May 30 with D.U.I., adult restraint seat belt, expired vehicle tag and driving with a suspended license.
• Dy’narian Nykee Wyche, 22, 612 Seventh Ave. N.W. Apt C, was charged May 30 with possession and use of a drug related object and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Saul Emmanuelle Rivera, 19, 7849 Old Adel Road, was charged May 27 with theft by shoplifting.
• George Sanders, 53, 809 First Ave. N.W., was charged May 27 with battery.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Shannon Leona Harris, 50, 315 Captain Gay Road, was charged May 28 with theft by shoplifting.
• Jennifer Forbes, 29, 1199 Fifth St. S.W., was charged May 27 with eight counts of shoplifting and trespassing.
• Jonathan Randall Folsom, 23, 181 Third St., Norman Park, was charged May 27 with drug court violation.
• Terri Wallis, 33, 133 Tallapoosa Road, Fitzgerald, Ga., was charged May 27 with failure to appear.
• Nildo Valdez, 58, 289 Edwards St., was charged May 27 with speeding and driving without a valid license.
• Jose Cachorro, 35, 478 Christmas Road, was charged May 26 with driving without a valid license, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to maintain insurance.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the bridge at the Colquitt/Cook County line in reference to a theft. The complainant stated that while they were on their boat, somebody had “cut the catalytic converter” off their vehicle.
Other agencies
Arrests
• Fernando Salazar, 36, 116 Main St., Crosland, was charged May 27 with bondsman off bond.
