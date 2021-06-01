Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Luis Enrique Ramos-Guillen, 24, 1960 Morman Church Road, Quitman, was charged May 30 with D.U.I., failure to drive within a single lane, open container and driving without a valid license.

• Devin Musgrove, 23, 5803 Bird Hall Road, Hahira, was charged May 27 with driving while license withdrawn. 

Doerun Police Department

Arrests

Desmond Hamilton, 27, 710 Barlow St., Americus, Ga., was charged May 30 with fleeing or attempting to elude, driving without a valid license, improper passing in no passing zone, failure to drive within a single lane, two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving and speeding.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Kendra Patrice Lyles, 53, 302 Second St. N.W., was charged May 28 with disorderly conduct.

• Lawrence Lester Wise, 61, 1207 Ninth St. N.W., was charged May 29 with D.U.I.

• James Lewis Hill, 71, 92 First Ave., Barney, was charged May 30 with D.U.I., adult restraint seat belt, expired vehicle tag and driving with a suspended license.

• Dy’narian Nykee Wyche, 22, 612 Seventh Ave. N.W. Apt C, was charged May 30 with possession and use of a drug related object and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

Saul Emmanuelle Rivera, 19, 7849 Old Adel Road, was charged May 27 with theft by shoplifting. 

• George Sanders, 53, 809 First Ave. N.W., was charged May 27 with battery.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Shannon Leona Harris, 50, 315 Captain Gay Road, was charged May 28 with theft by shoplifting. 

• Jennifer Forbes, 29, 1199 Fifth St. S.W., was charged May 27 with eight counts of shoplifting and trespassing. 

• Jonathan Randall Folsom, 23, 181 Third St., Norman Park, was charged May 27 with drug court violation. 

• Terri Wallis, 33, 133 Tallapoosa Road, Fitzgerald, Ga., was charged May 27 with failure to appear. 

• Nildo Valdez, 58, 289 Edwards St., was charged May 27 with speeding and driving without a valid license. 

• Jose Cachorro, 35, 478 Christmas Road, was charged May 26 with driving without a valid license, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to maintain insurance. 

Incidents

• Deputies were dispatched to the bridge at the Colquitt/Cook County line in reference to a theft. The complainant stated that while they were on their boat, somebody had “cut the catalytic converter” off their vehicle. 

Other agencies

Arrests

Fernando Salazar, 36, 116 Main St., Crosland, was charged May 27 with bondsman off bond.

