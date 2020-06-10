Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Wilfredo Yepez, 62, 288 Lindale Avenue, was charged June 6 with disorderly conduct.
- Ladarius Hakesh Foster, 26, 58 Harmony Path, Apartment 10A in Dallas, was charged June 9 with aggravated assault.
- Roy Barkley Jones, 49, 919 Skipper Road, was charged June 9 with battery-family violence.
- Kandi Lynn Jones, 47, 919 Skipper Road, was charged June 9 with battery-family violence.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Susan Elaine Lovvorn, 59, 475 Theron Tillman Road, was charged June 8 with second offense disorderly conduct.
- Alex Terrell Jordan, 23, 124 Trailer Park Road, was charged June 9 with harassing communications.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Ronald Jeffery Bennett, 51, 1065 Quillie Jones Road in Adel, was charged June 8 with driving under the influence-alcohol.
