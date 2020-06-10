Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Wilfredo Yepez, 62, 288 Lindale Avenue, was charged June 6 with disorderly conduct.
  • Ladarius Hakesh Foster, 26, 58 Harmony Path, Apartment 10A in Dallas, was charged June 9 with aggravated assault.
  • Roy Barkley Jones, 49, 919 Skipper Road, was charged June 9 with battery-family violence.
  • Kandi Lynn Jones, 47, 919 Skipper Road, was charged June 9 with battery-family violence.

Moultrie Police Department 

Arrests

  • Susan Elaine Lovvorn, 59, 475 Theron Tillman Road, was charged June 8 with second offense disorderly conduct.
  • Alex Terrell Jordan, 23, 124 Trailer Park Road, was charged June 9 with harassing communications.

Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

  • Ronald Jeffery Bennett, 51, 1065 Quillie Jones Road in Adel, was charged June 8 with driving under the influence-alcohol.

