Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Erin Christina Lyons, 32, 2934 Golden Eagle Road E., Tallahassee, Fla., was charged June 9 with possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
• Jennifer Johnson Lunsford, 52, 215 R Johnson Road, Norman Park, was charged June 9 with D.U.I. (test refusal) and failure to drive within a single lane.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Xavior Jacob Starling, 18, 824 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged June 9 with failure to appear.
• Stavinski Rashaad Bigelow, 26, 816 Seventh St. N.W. Apt C, was charged June 9 with probation violation and a bench warrant.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Joseph Thomas Owen, 59, 1073 Circle Road, was charged June 9 with failure to appear.
• Samuel Tredell Oliver, 30, 428 Ninth St. N.W., was charged June 9 with failure to appear.
• Steven Dale Burley, 32, 817 Clarence Norman Circle, was charged June 9 with failure to stop at a stop sign, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving on wrong side of the road, speeding, reckless driving, failure to drive within a single lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, no insurance, expired or no registration or title, aggressive driving and possession of methamphetamine
