Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Jason Henry Poole, 45, 350 Horne St., Norman Park, was charged June 9 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Samuel Wood, 39, Moultrie, was charged June 7 with suspended license, obstruction of law enforcement officer and canceled registration.
• Flocell Conney Jr., 68, 4047 Ross St, Meigs, was charged June 9 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Lashona Maria Kirk, 44, 816 Northside Drive Apt 1, was charged June 7 with disorderly conduct and obstruction of law enforcement.
• Justin Matthew Johnson, 39, 30 E. Bethel Lot 5, was charged June 7 with theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Holly Lynn Bitter, 33, 10470 U.S. Highway 19, Baconton, Ga. was charged June 9 with failure to appear.
• William Randall Clifton, 3860 Burton Rd., Barney, was charged June 9 with a probation violation.
• Johnnie Lewis McNeal Jr., 23, 381 Lakeview Acres Rd., was charged June 9 with a probation violation.
• Maricela Duvergel, 38, 13319 Ga. Hwy. 122, Pavo, was charged June 9 with theft by taking - felony.
• Kiman Tykie Hayes, 27, 145 Country Drive, was charged June 9 with failure to appear.
• Jared Nathaniel Villalobos, 29, 5770 N.W. 60th Ave. Apt E-11, Tamarac, Fla., was charged June 9 with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.