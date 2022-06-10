Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

• Jason Henry Poole, 45, 350 Horne St., Norman Park, was charged June 9 with probation violation.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

• Samuel Wood, 39, Moultrie, was charged June 7 with suspended license, obstruction of law enforcement officer and canceled registration.

• Flocell Conney Jr., 68, 4047 Ross St, Meigs, was charged June 9 with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

• Lashona Maria Kirk, 44, 816 Northside Drive Apt 1, was charged June 7 with disorderly conduct and obstruction of law enforcement.

• Justin Matthew Johnson, 39, 30 E. Bethel Lot 5, was charged June 7 with theft by receiving stolen property - felony.

• Holly Lynn Bitter, 33, 10470 U.S. Highway 19, Baconton, Ga. was charged June 9 with failure to appear.

• William Randall Clifton, 3860 Burton Rd., Barney, was charged June 9 with a probation violation.

• Johnnie Lewis McNeal Jr., 23, 381 Lakeview Acres Rd., was charged June 9 with a probation violation.

• Maricela Duvergel, 38, 13319 Ga. Hwy. 122, Pavo, was charged June 9 with theft by taking - felony.

• Kiman Tykie Hayes, 27, 145  Country Drive, was charged June 9 with failure to appear.

• Jared Nathaniel Villalobos, 29, 5770 N.W. 60th Ave. Apt E-11, Tamarac, Fla., was charged June 9 with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you