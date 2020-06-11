Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Jason Dale Cannon, 45, 215 L.B. Nevels Road, was charged June 10 with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.
- Sarah Drucilla Lamb, 39, 147 Thaggard Road in Doerun, was charged June 10 with false statements and writings, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
- Efren Sandoval-Cedilio, 34, 1179 Holmes Drive, was charged June 10 with bondsman off bond.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Alan Edwards Contreras, 18, 203 Cedar Street in Omega, was charged June 10 with speeding and misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Rachel Quin McCracken, 22, 101 Pelham Drive in Leesburg, was charged June 11 with probation violation.
