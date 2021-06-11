Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Calvin Van Slaughter, 60, 1348 Sumner Heights, was charged June 10 with driving while license suspended and speeding 53 in a 35.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jaheen Malik Wright, 18, 81 15th St. N.W. Apt A, was charged June 10 with probation violation.
• Belinda Carroll Jackson, 47, 1651 Funston Sale City Road, was charged June 10 with trespassing
• Stavinski Rashaad Bigelow, 26, 816 Seventh St. N.W. Apt. C, was charged June 10 with battery and trespass.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Ursula Nicole Wilson, 37, 5812 Fleetwing Drive, Levittown, Pa., was charged June 10 with battery and exploitation of disabled adults.
• Monte Lamonte Parrish, 40, 316 Church St., Doerun, was charged June 9 with probation violation, failure to obey traffic control device, tampering with evidence, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Schuyler Seth Drusko, 22, 225 Indian Lake Drive Lot 15, was charged June 10 with simple battery.
• William Brian Bynum, 44, was charged June 10 with probation violation.
Incidents
• Deputy responded to the Sheriff’s Office lobby in response to a stolen debit card. The complainant showed that $2,000 had been taken out of the account over the course of two days. The complainant had not noticed their card was missing until they checked their mobile banking app earlier that day.
