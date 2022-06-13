Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Rhonda Marie Sheffield, 51, 907 Poulan Shingler Rd., Poulan, was charged June 12 with marijuana - possession less than 1 ounce and DUI.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Julio Neri Torress, 45, 4625 Eugene St., Fort Myers, Fla., was charged June 10 with amber permit violation and operation of commercial vehicle without valid license.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Ramon Avila, 57, 171 East Gate Circle, Norman Park, was charged June 11 with failure to maintain lane and DUI- less safe.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Edward Jermaine Peterson, 36, 1184 Fourth St. S.W., was charged June 12 with cruelty to children (3rd degree) (family violence) and battery (family violence).
• Benjamin Moncles Petithomme, 22, 719 First St. S.W., was charged June 11 with battery.
• Derrick Ramone McIntyre, 43, 411 10th Ave. N.W., was charged June 8 with obstruction of an officer (physical).
• Duvenal Perez, 34, 89 Regency Village, was charged June 10 with public indecency (misdemeanor).
• Daniel Garcia-Domingo, 39, 89 Regency Village, was charged June 10 with public indecency (misdemeanor).
• Patricia Michelle Bell, 47, 701 Sixth St. S.E., was charged June 11 with DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Casey Roseanna Tyson, 28,1717 South Blvd., was charged June 9 with a probation violation.
• Demetrius Dewayne Blackwell, 39, 1209 Cool Springs Rd., Norman Park, was charged June 12 with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, forgery - 3rd degree (felony) and, theft or service (misdemeanor). Additional charges were battery and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) - 3rd offense.
• Brandon Javion Nowell, 25, 814 Third Ave. N.W., was charged June 11 with two probation violations and failure to appear.
• Kenron Allen Elkins, 45, 353 Doc Lindsay Rd., Norman Park, was charged June 10 with two probation violations.
• Kristin Nicole Tolan, 30, 315 Captain Gay Rd., was charged June 10 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Elmer Evaristo Cinto-Ruis, 23, 267 N. Pine Drive, was charged June 12 with simple assault (family violence) and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call (family violence).
