Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

• Timmy Antonio Boone, 61, 705 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged June 12 with theft by shoplifting in Moultrie and fugitive from justice on a warrant from Virginia. Officers were dispatched to Save-A-Lot on Sixth Street Southeast. The complainant showed officers video evidence of Boone, an employee, stealing sodas and a watermelon multiple times over the course of two weeks, according to the police report. After running Boone’s information, it was discovered he was wanted in Virginia for failure to appear.

• Roxsane Donato, 41, 612 W. Fourth St., Tifton, was charged June 13 with theft by shoplifting. 

• Eber Valasquez-Lopez, 22, Lot 14 Regency Village Drive, was charged June 13 with disorderly conduct. 

• Zandra Ventrice Wade, 32, 823 Third St. S.E., was charged June 12 with criminal trespass and simple battery.

• Ty’resha Breonna King, 19, 508 Fifth St. S.W., was charged June 11 with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

• Derrick Donta Key, 39, was charged June 10 with two counts of probation violation.

• Christopher Lee Frailey, 45, 11248 McAllister Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla., was charged June 13 with a bench warrant.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Robert Williams Jr., 34, 1732 Eli Place Apt. B, Valdosta, was charged June 11 with probation violation.

• Quantrell Jerrod Stokes, 29, 1032 Second Ave. N.W., was charged June 11 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of window tint law and use of a communication device to facilitate the commission of a felony involving a controlled substance.

• Shannon Luruth Stevenson Jr., 32, 396 N. Brunswick St., Norman Park, was charged June 11 with a bench warrant.

• Eldriquez Leetrez Silas, 18, 323 W. Central Ave., was charged June 11 with failure to stop at a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and distracted driving. 

• William Nathaniel Rhodes, 34, 318 First St. N.W., was charged June 11 with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

• Joan Ashley Bradley, 27, 1371 Roundtree Bridge Road, Norman Park, was charged June 11 with two counts of battery.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you