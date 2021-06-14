Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Timmy Antonio Boone, 61, 705 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged June 12 with theft by shoplifting in Moultrie and fugitive from justice on a warrant from Virginia. Officers were dispatched to Save-A-Lot on Sixth Street Southeast. The complainant showed officers video evidence of Boone, an employee, stealing sodas and a watermelon multiple times over the course of two weeks, according to the police report. After running Boone’s information, it was discovered he was wanted in Virginia for failure to appear.
• Roxsane Donato, 41, 612 W. Fourth St., Tifton, was charged June 13 with theft by shoplifting.
• Eber Valasquez-Lopez, 22, Lot 14 Regency Village Drive, was charged June 13 with disorderly conduct.
• Zandra Ventrice Wade, 32, 823 Third St. S.E., was charged June 12 with criminal trespass and simple battery.
• Ty’resha Breonna King, 19, 508 Fifth St. S.W., was charged June 11 with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
• Derrick Donta Key, 39, was charged June 10 with two counts of probation violation.
• Christopher Lee Frailey, 45, 11248 McAllister Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla., was charged June 13 with a bench warrant.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Robert Williams Jr., 34, 1732 Eli Place Apt. B, Valdosta, was charged June 11 with probation violation.
• Quantrell Jerrod Stokes, 29, 1032 Second Ave. N.W., was charged June 11 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of window tint law and use of a communication device to facilitate the commission of a felony involving a controlled substance.
• Shannon Luruth Stevenson Jr., 32, 396 N. Brunswick St., Norman Park, was charged June 11 with a bench warrant.
• Eldriquez Leetrez Silas, 18, 323 W. Central Ave., was charged June 11 with failure to stop at a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and distracted driving.
• William Nathaniel Rhodes, 34, 318 First St. N.W., was charged June 11 with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Joan Ashley Bradley, 27, 1371 Roundtree Bridge Road, Norman Park, was charged June 11 with two counts of battery.
