Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Caleb Ander Clark, 18, 250 Zorn Rd., Norman Park, was charged June 12 with DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol, impeding traffic flow, open container in vehicle and driver to exercise due care.
• Ty’Quarious Ja’Quan Leggett, 21, 1515 Fourth Ave. N.E. Apt A1, was charged June 12 with DUI - marijuana, adult restraint law seat belt, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor, possession and use of drug-related objects and loud radio/tape player audible 100 feet.
• Deyner Escobar, 18, 1161 13th St. S.E., was charged June 11 with DUI, unlicensed driver, failure to exercise due care and failure to maintain lane.
• Ramiro Trinidad-Gomez, 28, 1760 Ga. Hwy. 133 S., was charged June 11 with speeding 81 mph in a 55 mph zone and DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Jorge Gutierrez Acosta, 23, 235 Dogwood Drive, was charged June 7 with distracted driving and suspended license.
• John Workman, 33, 500 Lane Rd., was charged June 10 with possession of marijuana less than one ounce and speeding.
• Eugenio Altamirano Quiahua, 32, 1806 Love Ave., Tifton, was charged June 12 with no license, DUI - refusal and speeding 18 over.
• Callie Michelle Turner, 27, 347 Reed Bingham Rd., Adel, was charged June 10 with failure to drive within single lane and DUI - driving under the influence less safe.
• Shaddae Sharnell Moore, 1814 Overlook Drive, was charged June 10 with suspended license.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Timothy W. Ponder, 57, 1106 Elliot Brown St. S.W., was charged June 11 with possession of cocaine, failure to drive within a single lane and DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Shondayiah Shenere Coasey, 23, 247 Ladson Rd., was charged June 13 with contempt of court.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Alberto Padilla-Hurtado, 34, 2775 Ellenton-Norman Park Rd., was charged June 12 with driving without a valid license and no seatbelt.
• Rodi Perez Gonzalez, 34, 130 E. Berrien Ave., Ellenton, was charged June 13 with an expired license and speeding.
• Sammy Lee Hill, 50, 508 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged June 13 with failure to appear.
• Sage Gavin Allman, 21, 192 Connell Rd., was charged June 13 with a probation violation.
• Nicolas Cardona Ramierez, 19, 1520 Carridale St. S.W., Decatur, Ala., was charged June 12 with driving without a license.
• Jesus Salvador, 33, 151 Woodmen Rd., was charged June 11 with DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a valid license - misdemeanor.
• Emmanuel Malagon, 29, 6331 Overlook Drive, was charged June 11 with driving while license suspended and failure to stop at stop sign.
• Jhony Luciano 38, 551 Round Tree Bridge, was charged June 11 with driving without a license and failure to stop at stop sign.
• Jacob Adam Bell, 20, 2204 Cannon Rd., was charged June 12 with DUI- 2nd offense, failure to signal and failure to maintain lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.