Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Caleb Ander Clark, 18, 250 Zorn Rd., Norman Park, was charged June 12 with DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol, impeding traffic flow, open container in vehicle and driver to exercise due care.

• Ty’Quarious Ja’Quan Leggett, 21, 1515 Fourth Ave. N.E. Apt A1, was charged June 12 with DUI - marijuana, adult restraint law seat belt, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor, possession and use of drug-related objects and loud radio/tape player audible 100 feet.

• Deyner Escobar, 18, 1161 13th St. S.E., was charged June 11 with DUI, unlicensed driver, failure to exercise due care and failure to maintain lane.

• Ramiro Trinidad-Gomez, 28, 1760 Ga. Hwy. 133 S., was charged June 11 with speeding 81 mph in a 55 mph zone and DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Jorge Gutierrez Acosta, 23, 235 Dogwood Drive, was charged June 7 with distracted driving and suspended license.

• John Workman, 33, 500 Lane Rd., was charged June 10 with possession of marijuana less than one ounce and speeding.

• Eugenio Altamirano Quiahua, 32, 1806 Love Ave., Tifton, was charged June 12 with no license, DUI - refusal and speeding 18 over.

• Callie Michelle Turner, 27, 347 Reed Bingham Rd., Adel, was charged June 10 with failure to drive within single lane and DUI - driving under the influence less safe.

• Shaddae Sharnell Moore, 1814 Overlook Drive, was charged June 10 with suspended license.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Timothy W. Ponder, 57, 1106 Elliot Brown St. S.W., was charged June 11 with possession of cocaine, failure to drive within a single lane and DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Shondayiah Shenere Coasey, 23, 247 Ladson Rd., was charged June 13 with contempt of court.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Alberto Padilla-Hurtado, 34, 2775 Ellenton-Norman Park Rd., was charged June 12 with driving without a valid license and no seatbelt.

• Rodi Perez Gonzalez, 34, 130 E. Berrien Ave., Ellenton, was charged June 13 with an expired license and speeding.

• Sammy Lee Hill, 50, 508 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged June 13 with failure to appear.

• Sage Gavin Allman, 21, 192 Connell Rd., was charged June 13 with a probation violation.

• Nicolas Cardona Ramierez, 19, 1520 Carridale St. S.W., Decatur, Ala., was charged June 12 with driving without a license.

• Jesus Salvador, 33, 151 Woodmen Rd., was charged June 11 with DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a valid license - misdemeanor.

• Emmanuel Malagon, 29, 6331 Overlook Drive, was charged June 11 with driving while license suspended and failure to stop at stop sign.

• Jhony Luciano 38, 551 Round Tree Bridge, was charged June 11 with driving without a license and failure to stop at stop sign.

• Jacob Adam Bell, 20, 2204 Cannon Rd., was charged June 12 with DUI- 2nd offense, failure to signal and failure to maintain lane.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you