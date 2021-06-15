Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Latasha Denise Henderson, 43, 713 Second St. N.W., was charged June 15 with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
• Acuron Dorothy Joyvay Williams, 25, 1401 Sunrise Ave., was charged June 14 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Melissa Regina Jordan, 45, 1265 Doc Darbyshire Road, was charged June 14 with hit and run.
• Nakerian Porter, 20, 146 Vinson St., was charged June 14 with battery.
• Lavon Melvin Griffin, 55, 5709 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged June 13 with criminal trespass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.