Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Latasha Denise Henderson, 43, 713 Second St. N.W., was charged June 15 with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

• Acuron Dorothy Joyvay Williams, 25, 1401 Sunrise Ave., was charged June 14 with failure to appear.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Melissa Regina Jordan, 45, 1265 Doc Darbyshire Road, was charged June 14 with hit and run. 

• Nakerian Porter, 20, 146 Vinson St., was charged June 14 with battery.

• Lavon Melvin Griffin, 55, 5709 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged June 13 with criminal trespass.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you