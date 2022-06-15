Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Allison Lynzee Gonzales, 36, 214 Smokey Bear Rd., was charged June 14 with two probation violations.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Joesph Lee Moore, 60, 915 Eighth Ave. N.W., was charged June 14 with unlawful conduct.
• Nicholas Perez, 33, Moultrie, was charged June 14 with criminal trespass and public drunkenness.
• Joseph Lambright Sr., 57, 209 First Ave. S.W., was charged June 14 with a probation violation.
• Dusty Lance Conner, 43, 1712 Fourth St. S.E., was charged June 14 with a probation violation.
• Gary Wayne Ansley, 50, 1907 Magnolia Ave., was charged June 14 with theft by taking - felony.
• Shankerra Edwards, 21, 609 Country Circle, was charged June 14 with disorderly conduct.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jose Antonio Marte, 53, 7250 Hwy. 37 W., Hartsfield, was charged June 14 with speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone and driving while license suspended.
• William Robert Linton, 27, 2265 Marietta Blvd. N.W., Atlanta, was charged June 14 with speeding - first offense (77 mph in a 55 mph zone), no insurance and violation of window tint law. Additional charges were driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) and driving while tag is suspended.
• Austin Craige Blackmon, 30, 20 Miles Drive, Cartersville, Ga., was charged June 14 with a probation violation.
Incidents
• Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched via 911 to the 800 block of Hwy. 270 East in reference to a structural fire. The complainant stated that they started a burn pile and briefly left it unattended while they refueled their tractor. When the complainant returned, the fire had engulfed the barren behind the residence. Deputy reported there was no damage to the residence just the barn. Fire response called for the Georgia Forestry Service to assist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.