Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Eugene Clayton Weeks, 17, 1061 Tree Farm Road, was charged June 11 with battery-family violence.
- Julie Lynn DeMott, 44, 1725 Sunrise Avenue, was charged June 11 with drug court violation.
- Kenneth Bernard Singletary, 46, 416 Sixth Avenue S.E., was charged June 11 with probation violation.
- Kenneth John Leiner, 43, 6713 Donerail Trail, was charged June 12 with battery-family violence.
- Matthew Joseph Selph, 23, 235 Kendallwood Drive, was charged June 12 with public drunkenness.
- Ted Lamar Jordan, 55, 582 Hopewell Church Road, was charged June 12 with fugitive from justice.
- Isaac Gonzalez, 42, 28 Cooper Stone Road in Tifton, was charged June 12 with failure to appear.
- Sheila Denise Dison, 39, 724 Fifth S.W., Apartment 4, was charged June 13 with violation compulsory school attendance.
- Juan Carlos Garcia, 53, 300 Ford Hook Road in Quincy, Florida, was charged June 13 with bench warrant, no insurance, driving without license, and first offense driving while tag is suspended.
- Leslie Lee Flores, 36, 1182 Highway 33 South, was charged June 13 with criminal trespass.
- Alfonzo Itzin, 31, 657 Circle Road Lot 15, was charged June 13 with three counts of third degree cruelty to children, battery-family violence, and first offense misdemeanor battery family violence.
- Cleveland Lenel Jamison, 47, 318 Fourth Street N.W., was charged June 13 with theft by shoplifting.
- Miranda Shea Blankenship, 26, 3345 Old Berlin Road in Berlin, was charged June 14 with interference with 911 call.
- Sebastian Kastelic, 25, 1388 Cook Road, was charged June 15 with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.
- Jennifer Nicole Bullard, 37, 347 Highway 111, was charged June 15 with felony drug court violation.
- Jason Todd Meyers, 45, 912 R.L. Norman Road in Norman Park, was charged June 15 with felony drug court violation.
Threats
- A Moultrie woman reported a threat on June 10 in reference to a known person on probation leaving threatening voicemails on her phone.
Theft
- A Moultrie woman reported the theft by taking of $1,901 worth of household goods from her home on 30th Avenue N.E. by an unknown person on June 11.
- A Moultrie man reported the theft by taking of a $20 tag from his trailer by an unknown person on June 11.
- A Moultrie man reported burglary on June 12 in reference to the previous theft of $7,569 worth of a weapon, vehicle parts and a power tool by an unknown person while he wasn’t home.
- A Moultrie man reported robbery on June 12 in reference to a known person taking his guns, entering his home without permission and attacking another person in the home. The suspect left the guns, however.
- A Family Dollar employee reported the theft by shoplifting of $72 worth of groceries by a known person on June 13 who previously shoplifted from the location.
- A Moultrie man reported the theft by taking of a $4,000 2005 Honda four-wheeler by an unknown person from his residence on Dunn Road on June 13.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Alexia Dianne Beggs, 26, 210 Northwest Abalone Trail in Madison, Florida, was charged June 11 with first degree forgery.
- Timothy Isaac McKee, 20, 329 Lynn Street, was charged June 12 with simple battery.
- Alex Hernandez, 23, 45 Regency Village was charged June 12 with simple assault and battery.
- Stavinski Rashaad Bigelow, 25, 804 Northside Drive Apartment Z, was charged June 13 with criminal trespass and battery-family violence.
- James Anthony Ash, 32, 508 U.S. 319 N., was charged June 13 with probation violation on fingerprintable charge, and terroristic threats and acts.
- Leo Barber, 39, 1209 Sixth Avenue N.W., was charged June 13 with aggravated assault and obstructing/hindering phone call.
- Allen Scott Jones Jr., 37, 1315 First Avenue N.E., was charged June 13 with battery.
- Rayven Lynntrell Office, 25, 618 Third Street S.E., was charged June 15 with second offense misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
- Charnesse Latrece Thomas, 30, 227 Welch Street N.W. in Pelham, was charged June 15 with 2nd offense misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
- Joe Louise Bardge, 38, 423 Fifth Street N.W., was charged June 16 with expired or no driver’s license, and failure to stop at stop sign.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- David Cole Hinson, 28, 175 Barrien Avenue in Ellenton, was charged June 12 with drug court violation, obstruction of an officer, and fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Derick Lynn Erickson, 57, Albany, was charged June 11 with three counts of failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Marianna Amanda Downing, 30, 339 Highway 11, was charged June 11 with probation violation, identity theft, failure to have license on person, suspended license, and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.