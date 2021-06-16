Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Pedro Alberto Rayma-Treio, 32, 67 NE Moore Ave., Arcadia, Fla., was charged June 15 with driving without a license and violation of window tint law.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jamie Facison, 23, 543 37th St. S.E. Apt 4, was charged June 15 with disorderly conduct.
• Jessica Rosa Conner, 34, 1127 10th St. S.E., was charged with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Samuel Wood, 41, 812 Doc Darbyshire Road, Norman Park, was charged June 15 with failure to appear.
• Dale Phillip Harris, 36, 9018 Old Woodville Road, Tallahassee, Fla., was charged June 15 with probation violation.
• Mary Elizabeth Wiggins, 31, 126 North Academy St., Funston, was charged June 13 with battery.
