Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Pedro Alberto Rayma-Treio, 32, 67 NE Moore Ave., Arcadia, Fla., was charged June 15 with driving without a license and violation of window tint law.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Jamie Facison, 23, 543 37th St. S.E. Apt 4, was charged June 15 with disorderly conduct.

Jessica Rosa Conner, 34, 1127 10th St. S.E., was charged with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Samuel Wood, 41, 812 Doc Darbyshire Road, Norman Park, was charged June 15 with failure to appear.

Dale Phillip Harris, 36, 9018 Old Woodville Road, Tallahassee, Fla., was charged June 15 with probation violation. 

Mary Elizabeth Wiggins, 31, 126 North Academy St., Funston, was charged June 13 with battery.

