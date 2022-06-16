Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Jamad Nadarious Flournoy, 22, 6496 Old Adel Rd. Lot B, was charged June 15 with driving while license suspended.
• Patrica Ann Dillard, 46,2607 Sylvester Drive, was charged June 15 with a probation violation, driving while license suspended and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Michael Dewayne Tuff, 45, Moultrie, was charged June 14 with battery.
• Ricky Lewis Forrest, 62, 1330 US Hwy. 319 N. Lot 50, Norman Park, was charged June 15 with a probation violation.
• Michael Baylee Allen, 22, 11 B Monroe St., was charged June 15 with a probation violation.
• Christopher Lamar Jordan Jr., 24, 1213 M.L.K. Drive, was charged June 15 with theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Colquitt County Sheriff's Department
Incidents
- Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched via 911 to the 1000 block of Sylvester Hwy. in reference to a structure fire. Volunteer firefighters had already extinguished the fire by the time deputies arrived. The complainant stated an ember from a neighboring burn pile started the fire. The fire destroyed the complainant's trailer and shed, but the complainant said the items were old and held no monetary value.
