Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Timmy Antonio Boone, 61, 705 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged June 15 with fugitive from justice.
• Cleveland Bradshaw Jr., 60, 222 11th Ave. S.E., was charged June 14 with fleeing or attempting to elude police.
• Amentez Antwan Slaughter, 34, 1149 Fourth St. S.E., was charged June 16 with aggravated assault and escape.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Cornelius Crawford, 35, 826 N Main St., was charged June 16 with battery.
• Jason Eugene McClelland, 46, 146 Reese Road, Sylvester, was charged June 16 with conspiracy to commit a crime.
• Members of the Drug Enforcement Team were on routine patrol on June 10 when they pulled over William Rhodes, 34, 318 First St. N.W., and an unnamed female driver for failure to stop at a stop sign. The driver and Rhodes were leaving the Cocomo Inn and Suites on First Avenue when they failed to yield to the stop sign, deputies said. DET members were given consent to search the vehicle and under the passenger seat was a loaded Glock .45 handgun, officers said. Within the middle console DET members found a digital scale, small baggies that are commonly used to sell narcotics and an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine. Officers said Rhodes admitted to the possession of the items included the cocaine and firearm. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
