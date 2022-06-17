Parole Department
Arrests
• Douglas Eugene Fender, 43, 119 Cleveland St., Norman Park, was charged June 16 with parole violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jeremy Jerome Edwards, 40, 512 Fifth St. S.W., was charged June 15 with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
• Dana Leon Martin, 45, 213 Second St. N.W., was charged June 10 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Ramon Rivera-Ruiz, 45, 310 Yogi Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged June 16 with driving while unlicensed.
• Corey Dewayne Donaldson, 36, Moultrie, was charged June 16 with parole violation.
• Kenneth Russell Edwards, 40, 7100 Ga. Hwy. 111, Meigs, was charged June 10 with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass - family violence and simple assault.
• Joel Thomas Conger, 52, 5790 US Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged June 14 with interference with government property and criminal attempt.
• Charles Eugene Harrison, 58, 3808 Hwy. 33 N., was charged June 16 with contempt of court.
• Mathew Leonard Rowland, 25, 334 Lovely Grove Church Rd., Eastman, was charged June 16 with contempt of court.
• Eber Velasquez-Lopez, 23, Lot Regency Village Drive, was charged June 16 with failure to appear for Moultrie Police Department and contempt of court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.