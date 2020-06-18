Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Robert Garrison Weldon, 55, 166 Willow Drive, was charged June 16 with pedestrian under the influence.
- Gregory Joel Tillman, 50, 993 U.S. 319 S., was charged June 17 with obstruction of an officer.
- Milton Ford, 36, 6 Tina Lane in Tifton, was charged June 17 with theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of an officer, and possession of arms by convicted felons and first offender probation.
- Antonio Bernard Harper, 23, 324 Fourth Avenue, was charged June 17 with three counts of sale of marijuana, sale of controlled substance (oxycodone), obstruction of an officer, cruelty to animals, possession of drug related object and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
- Joe Helton, 58, 10685 Tallokas Road in Pavo, was charged June 17 with failure to appear.
- George Darrell Tucker Jr., 22, 2715 Jacqueline Circle, was charged June 11 with drug court violation.
- Curtis Edward Robinson, 26, 2126 Mitchell in Adel, was charged June 15 with armed robbery, aggravated assault and first degree home invasion.
- Frederick Logan Faircloth, 32, 369 J.D. Herndon, was charged June 16 with simple assault-family violence and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Shots Fired
- A Moultrie resident reported shots fired on June 17 in reference to hearing what was potentially a .22 caliber handgun and a shotgun being shot near his home.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie man reported criminal trespass on June 13 in reference to an unwanted person in his residence without permission.
- A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on June 13 in reference to a known person continuously harassing her via calls and texts, and puncturing her car tires.
- A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on June 13 in reference to a known person visiting them and being drunk on their property without permission.
- A Moultrie man reported criminal trespass on June 16 in reference to a known neighbor who came over yelling and cursing at him to turn the noise down. The neighbor said he thought he heard someone screaming inside.
- A Moultrie resident reported criminal trespass on June 16 in reference to property damage caused to a refrigerator by a known person he lived with.
Disorderly Conduct
- A Moultrie woman reported disorderly conduct on June 11 in reference to a known woman following her around a Family Dollar and making racial remarks.
Aggravated Assault
- A Moultrie woman reported aggravated assault on June 14 in reference to her juvenile daughter pulling a knife on her.
Fraud
- A Moultrie woman reported fraud on June 13 in reference to an unknown person attempting to cash three checks from her account and broker for $6,725, $4,150 and $4,950 each.
- A Moultrie woman reported financial transaction card fraud on June 15 in reference to an unknown person using her Social Security number to cash a check at Walmart.
- A Moultrie woman reported fraud on June 15 in reference to an unknown person hacking her bank accounts, taking money out and getting calls for her information.
- A Moultrie resident reported financial transaction card fraud on June 16 in reference to an unknown person in Augusta attempting to cash a check for $2,900.62, failing, and then making three transfers of $900, $101.04 and $101.04 from her savings account to her checking account.
Scam
- A Moultrie woman reported a scam on June 13 in reference to a known person asking for money for a plane ticket and medical expenses.
Forgery
- A Moultrie woman reported forgery on June 12 in reference to two checks for $476 and $392 being cashed from her account by an unknown person suspected to be a family member.
Battery
- An Ocilla man reported battery on June 13 in reference to a fight with a known person who accused him of harassing the women with them.
- A Moultrie woman reported battery on June 16 in reference to a known person in a relationship with her forcing her out of a vehicle and scratching her.
Burglary/Robbery
- A Moultrie man reported burglary on June 17 in reference to an unknown person stealing $1,109 worth of musical gear from his home. The person was later found and gave the items back in return for not pressing charges.
- A Moultrie woman reported burglary on June 17 in reference to two unknown people breaking into her home to converse and eat chips.
- A Moultrie woman reported armed robbery on June 17 in reference to two unknown people with guns stealing her boyfriend’s car.
Entering Auto
- A Moultrie man reported entering auto on June 17 in reference to an unknown person stealing multiple hardware tools from his truck.
• A Moultrie woman reported entering auto June 13 in reference to a known person tearing her car’s convertible top, taking her debit card from inside of it and using it at Walmart without her permission.
Stolen Identity
- A Moultrie man and woman reported stolen identity and stolen mail on June 13 in reference to believing his Social Security number was compromised and her stimulus check possibly being stolen.
Property dispute
- A Moultrie woman reported a property dispute on June 16 in reference to a neighbor cutting down her trees, tearing her fence down and putting his own fence up. The neighbor said he was within his rights.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Edgar Juarez Lopez, 29, 460 MLK Road in Camilla, was charged June 3 with driving without license.
- Rykeith Renard Walden, 25, 292 Ruth Street, was charged June 5 with disorderly conduct.
- Lyderice Hosea Watkins, 22, 1208 12th Street S.W., was charged June 15 with failure to appear and battery-family violence.
- Keith Allen Phillips, 30, 604 Highway 133 S., was charged June 16 with battery-family violence, aggravated stalking and third degree cruelty to children.
- Sylvester Jr. Carolina, 36, 1221 11th Street S.W. was charged June 16 with probation violation, possession of cocaine with intent, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of meth with intent, and possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
- Hanna Beth Casto, 25, 112 Buck Creek Road, was charged June 17 with probation violation.
- Marcus Marquez Brunson, 28, 2010 West Broad Avenue Apartment 72 in Albany, was charged June 17 with hands free law and driving while license withdrawn.
- Billy Lee Pace, 44, was charged June 17 with leaving the scene of an accident (hit and run).
- Misty Dawn Perkins, 28, 293 Cherry Street Lot 10 in Norman Park, was charged June 17 with suspended registration and leaving the scene of an accident (hit and run).
- Jazma Janae Ponder, 30, 430 30th Street S.E., was charged June 17 with probation violation, failure to obey stop sign and leaving the scene of an accident (hit and run).
- Maurice Montrell Young, 24, 613 Second Street N.W., was charged June 13 with disorderly conduct.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Celvin Isaias Sanchez Lopez, 18, 1409 North Pear Street in Immokalee, Florida, was arrested June 15 for failure to stop at stop sign, failure to obey stop sign and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Quinton Tyrell Debruce, 23, 325 Pine Trail Road, was charged June 12 with driving under the influence drugs/alcohol.
- Marcus Jermaine Simon, 31, 218 11th Court S.E., was charged June 13 with DUI-marijuana, driving without license on person, tail lights required and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
