Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Terry Allen Mitchell, 32, 404 Seventh Avenue S.W. Apartment E5, was charged June 15 with interference with electronic monitoring device.
- Joseph Thomas Owens, 58, 1073 Circle Road, was charged June 18 with aggravated assault.
- Gabriel Junior Garza, 23, 3109 Veterans Parkway S. B16, was charged June 18 with failure to appear.
- Patricia Leigh Cronk, 27, 741 Cook Road, was charged June 18 with drug court violation.
Harassing Communications
- A Matthews Veterinary employee reported harassing communications on June 18 in reference to a client cursing and threatening to “tear down the building,” and take legal action if they didn’t take his dog into surgery immediately.
Domestic Dispute
- A Norman Park woman reported a domestic dispute on June 18 in reference to a family member cursing at her and verbally disputing against the yard work being done to property that was left to her on Sandy Ridge Cemetery Road.
Property Damage
- A Moultrie man reported property damage on June 18 in reference to an unknown person vandalizing an abandoned house on Annie McGee Road, and ransacking the contents within.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Jarelle Deonte Ward, 19, 2201 Sylvester Drive, was charged June 18 with a Norman Park bench warrant and criminal trespass (family violence).
- Kareem Rashand Washington, 33, 909 First Street N.W., was arrested June 19 on a hold for Atlanta.
Other Arresting Agency
Arrests
- Stavinski Rashaad Bigelow, 25, 804 Northside Drive Apartment Z, was charged June 18 with bondsman off bond.
