Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Francisco Luna, 29, 166 Ortiz Lane, was charged June 17 with a bench warrant.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Martin Andrew Liles, 62, 263 Commerce Road, Leslie, Ga., was charged June 17 with three counts of impersonating a public officer and theft of services.
• Gerald Alan Conway Jr., 52, was charged June 17 with D.U.I.- glue, aerosol or toxic vapor and intentional inhalation of compressed gas.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Arcoline Bernard Robinson Jr., 31, 1002 Sixth Avenue S.W., Decatur, Ala., was charged June 17 with two counts of probation violation.
• April Westberry, 35, 191 G St., Daleville, Ala., was charged June 17 with theft by receiving stolen property.
• Kristy Nicole Weldon, 35, 182 Cool Spring Church Road, Norman Park, was charged June 17 with conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Erik Maciel, 27, 210 Las Vegas Lane, Norman Park, was charged June 17 with defective equipment and driving without a valid license.
• A deputy was patrolling Hwy. 270 E. when a white Nissan driven by Ke’Yonte Allen was observed speeding “77 MPH and climbing” in a 55 MPH speed zone, according to the deputy’s report. After signaling the vehicle to stop, the deputy approached the vehicle and could “smell the odor of burnt marijuana.” During the search of the vehicle a “small end of a burnt marijuana blunt” was found, the report said. Allen was charged with super speeding and D.U.I.-Drugs.
