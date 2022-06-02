Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Oscar Jerome Kelly, 48, 1215 Antioch Rd., Albany, was charged June 1 with failure to appear.
Department Of Transportation
Arrests
• Gian Franco Rodriquez, 28, 4 Johnson Lane, Adel, was charged June 2 with possession of alcohol in commercial motor vehicle (CMV), DUI combo refusal CMV, failure to have a license on person and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Additional charges were open container in vehicle and CMV driver qualification violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Christopher Jemaine Bryant, 21, 711 Remington Ave., Thomasville, was charged May 27 with speeding 84/55 and driving while license suspended.
• Ricardo Simon Galarza-Cordova, 43, 1407 Veal Rd. Lot 15, Tifton, was charged May 29 with speeding, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), unsafe operation or radio or telephone and DUI.
• Sean Michael Brown, 31, 143 Doug St., Enigma, was charged May 27 with adult restraint law seat belt 18 and driving without a license.
• Ju Juan Demont Watson, 23, 151 Watson Circle, Omega, was charged May 27 with driving under the influence (drugs) and speeding - first offense 65/55.
• Maria Elena Trujillo, 45, 277 Lisa Lane, was charged May 30 with violation of comp school attendance.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Willie Johnson, 33, 1127 10th St. S.E., was charged June 1 with simple battery - family violence.
• Valentin Miguel Perez, 32, 1305 12th Ave. S.W., was charged May 30 with simple battery (family violence) and three counts of cruelty to children (3rd degree).
• Kayla Louise Brown, 33, 224 Cherry St., Norman Park, was charged May 26 with failure to appear, trafficking in meth and trafficking in fentanyl.
• Donnie Ray Herndon, 34, 223 Bonnie Tuk Rd., was charged May 26 with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking meth.
• Kristy Nicole Smith, 36, 606 6th St. S.W., was charged May 31 with probation violation.
• Prentice Eugene Merriweather III, 36, 213 Goff St., Tifton, was charged May 30 with possession of a schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone) and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Aishakiyona Allen, 31, 502 27th St SE Apt 1, was charged May 36 with aggravated assault.
• Keith Brinson, 30, 916 4th Ave. S.W., was charged May 26 with sexual battery and cruelty to children (1st degree).
• Kaysha Nashell Trim, 30, 1024 2nd Ave. N.W., was charged May 30 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Albino Garcia-Sixto, 20, 119 Yates Lane, was charged June 1 with speeding, open container in vehicle and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Charlie Jason Geer, 38, 2823 Stockton St., Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was charged June 28 with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Ja’Treyous Khailil Smith, 21, 1022 South Gordon St., Adel, was charged June 1 with failure to appear.
• Justin Matthew Johnson, 39, 30 E. Bethel Lot 5, was charged June 1 with probation violation.
• James Robert Howard, 34, 14494 Ga. Parkway 41, Weston, Ga., was charged June 1 with failure to appear.
• Jerry Edward Bozeman, 53, 329 Dunn Rd., was charged May 31 with two counts of contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor - misdemeanor.
• Juanito Sebastian, 23, 109 Circle Rd., was charged May 22 disorderly conduct.
• Charles Eugene Harrison, 58, 3808 Hwy. 33 N, was charged May 31 with probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property (misdemeanor) and theft by deception (misdemeanor).
• Javier Alonso, 53, 1719 Holmes Drive, was charged May 31 with 34 counts of sale or purchase of game and sale/purchase/transport of game fish.
• Javier Adolfo Alonso Jr, 23, 1719 Holmes Drive, was charged May 31 with 33 counts of sale/purchase of game.
• Jhosimar Rodriguez Ceballos, 33, 217 Ridge Rd., Norman Park was charged May 29 with DUI, failure to drive within single lane and open container in vehicle.
• James Richard McFarland, 49, 298 Jimsharp, Norman Park was charged May 29 with driving without a valid license.
• Micheal Newberry, 60, 764 Bulloch Rd, Ochlocknee, was charged May 30 with DUI, improper signal, illegal parking and failure to drive within a single lane.
• James Donald Mims, 29, 905 Mitchell County Line Rd., Meigs, was charged May 29 with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Larry Joe Fannin, 43, 118 Loblolly, was charged May 28 with probation violation and obstruction of officer.
• Quantrell Jerrod Stokes, 30, 1032 2nd Ave. N.W., was charged May 27 with receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony and possession of a schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy).
• Ryshell Tina Williams, 27, 1954 Sylvester Hwy. #429, was charged May 28 with criminal damage to property (2nd degree), hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident and possession of cocaine.
• Ashlynne Breyannah McMurphy, 24, 920 4th St. S.E., was charged May 29 with two probation violations.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bay Rockyford Road in reference to a structure fire.
Complainant stated that they didn’t know what started the fire of the chicken house, but it was possibly an electrical issue. Volunteer firefighters put out the fire without further incident.
