Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Nathaniel Pardo Luna, 61, 184 Eastgate Circle, Norman Park, was charged June 19 with failure to maintain lane, driving without license and open container. 

Timothy Mark Hobgood Jr., 30, 894 Circle Road, was charged June 20 with giving false information or false name and open container. 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Ivory Joe Ward, 41, 906 Seventh St. N.W. Apt B, was charged June 10 with possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute. 

Sandra Michelle Spradley, 47, was charged June 20 with aggravated assault. 

Patrick Lee McCloud, 38, 119 Ninth Ave. N.W., was charged June 18 with criminal trespass, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of an officer. 

Manuel Ivan Castillo-Deleon, 29, 139 Willow Drive, was charged June 18 with probation violation

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Quantavious Patillo, 25, 624 Oak Circle, was charged June 17 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a schedule I or II substance with intent to distribute. 

Trevious Tre’Mond Cooper, 26, 207 Hillcrest Ave. S.E., was charged June 17 with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute. 

Sabrina Cheyenne Jones, 22, 715 First St. S.E., was charged June 16 with two counts of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine.

Hunter Brock, 25, 512 E. 24th Ave., Cordele, was charged June 19 with conversion of payments for real estate property improvements. 

Tamorious Collins Collins, 29, 207 Hillcrest Ave., was charged June 17 with receipt, possession or transport of a fire by a convicted felon and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.  

Aubrey Michelle Padilla, 24, 715 First St. S.E. Apt 6, was charged June 17 with possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute. 

Jesse Craig Hunter, 39, 282 Tommy Meredith Road, was charged June 13 with battery. 

Suselma Avazela Ramirez, 27, 281 Circle Road, was charged June 18 with battery. 

Andre Martinez, 21, 132 Cleveland St., Ellenton, was charged June 20 with battery. 

Xavier Tumbling, 34, 1716 N. Lee St., Valdosta, was charged June 19 with burglary. 

Keva Dionne Davis, 39, 1112 10th St., S.E., was charged June 19 with failure to appear. 

Jaqueline Griswold, 49, 208 Royal St., Sylvester, was charged June 18 with conspiracy to commit a felony. 

Daniel Omar Corado, 26, 1298 Colquitt Hwy., Bainbridge, Ga., was charged June 19 with failure to appear and bondman off bond. 

William Nathaniel Rhodes, 34, 318 First St. N.W., was charged June 17 with parole violation. 

Jonathan Mark Ball, 31, 505 Lee Lewis Road, was charged June 18 with aggravated assault. 

