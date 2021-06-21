Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Nathaniel Pardo Luna, 61, 184 Eastgate Circle, Norman Park, was charged June 19 with failure to maintain lane, driving without license and open container.
• Timothy Mark Hobgood Jr., 30, 894 Circle Road, was charged June 20 with giving false information or false name and open container.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Ivory Joe Ward, 41, 906 Seventh St. N.W. Apt B, was charged June 10 with possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Sandra Michelle Spradley, 47, was charged June 20 with aggravated assault.
• Patrick Lee McCloud, 38, 119 Ninth Ave. N.W., was charged June 18 with criminal trespass, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of an officer.
• Manuel Ivan Castillo-Deleon, 29, 139 Willow Drive, was charged June 18 with probation violation
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Quantavious Patillo, 25, 624 Oak Circle, was charged June 17 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a schedule I or II substance with intent to distribute.
• Trevious Tre’Mond Cooper, 26, 207 Hillcrest Ave. S.E., was charged June 17 with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Sabrina Cheyenne Jones, 22, 715 First St. S.E., was charged June 16 with two counts of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine.
• Hunter Brock, 25, 512 E. 24th Ave., Cordele, was charged June 19 with conversion of payments for real estate property improvements.
• Tamorious Collins Collins, 29, 207 Hillcrest Ave., was charged June 17 with receipt, possession or transport of a fire by a convicted felon and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Aubrey Michelle Padilla, 24, 715 First St. S.E. Apt 6, was charged June 17 with possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Jesse Craig Hunter, 39, 282 Tommy Meredith Road, was charged June 13 with battery.
• Suselma Avazela Ramirez, 27, 281 Circle Road, was charged June 18 with battery.
• Andre Martinez, 21, 132 Cleveland St., Ellenton, was charged June 20 with battery.
• Xavier Tumbling, 34, 1716 N. Lee St., Valdosta, was charged June 19 with burglary.
• Keva Dionne Davis, 39, 1112 10th St., S.E., was charged June 19 with failure to appear.
• Jaqueline Griswold, 49, 208 Royal St., Sylvester, was charged June 18 with conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Daniel Omar Corado, 26, 1298 Colquitt Hwy., Bainbridge, Ga., was charged June 19 with failure to appear and bondman off bond.
• William Nathaniel Rhodes, 34, 318 First St. N.W., was charged June 17 with parole violation.
• Jonathan Mark Ball, 31, 505 Lee Lewis Road, was charged June 18 with aggravated assault.
