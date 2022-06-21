Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Hunter James Hines, 20, 2502 Second Ave. S.E., was charged June 18 with DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol, wrong class of license and defected or no headlights.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Chelsea Gayle Elkins, 26, 902 Fifth St. N.W., was charged June 16 with theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Gery Lamar Murphy, 38, 12 Kingwood Gardens Drive, was charged June 18 with battery-family violence.
• Jason Brian Williams, 42, 320 Phillips Lane, was charged June 18 with open container in vehicle, following too closely and DUI - driving under the influence.
• Rene Lucier, 59, 3450 South Hill Rd., Jamaica, Vermont, was charged June 17 with obstruction of an officer and disorderly conduct.
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
• Jesus Rene Quezada-Zapata, 37, 435 Yogi Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged June 20 with four counts of child molestation and four counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Johnny Lamar McCormick, 32, 600 South Main St., was charged June 17 with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of schedule II substance with intent to distribute. Additional charges were contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two probation violations, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing/hindering of officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of crime.
• Frederick Gardner Jr, 30, 167 Hancock Trlai, was charged June 20 with shoplifting.
• Javon Armand Baker, 20, 1331 US Hwy. 319 North, Norman Park, was charged June 20 with aggravated assault (family violence).
• Zester Williams Jr, 40, 4061 Willard St., Coolidge, was charged June 20 with a probation violation.
• Marcus Channing Mancil, 34, 243 Carl Cloud Rd., Climax, Ga., was charged June 20 with a probation violation.
• Heather Alexandria Jones, 25, 209 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged June 21 with criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts - felony.
• Christopher Lee Jones, 37, 1052 Perry Rd, was charged June 20 with identity theft.
• Clayton Eugene Weeks, 19, 1604 Hutchinson Drive, was charged June 16 with interference with custody.
• Kameion Kejaun Pace, 31, Moultrie, was charged June 17 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Clayton Morgan Brooks, 24, 14200 GA Hwy. 93, Baconton, Ga., was charged June 17 with failure to drive within single lane, following too closely, possession of firearm during crime, trafficking meth, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Jonathan Eric Chafin, 29, 179 S. Morris Rd., was charged June 19 with simple battery-family violence, disorderly conduct and simple battery.
• Keith Thomas Lawhorn, 39, 107 Evelyn Drive, was charged June 19 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) and failure to obey traffic control device.
• Jorge Alberto Rodriguez-Nieto, 44, 3645 Valley Green Rd., Flowery Branch, Ga., was charged June 17 with driving while license suspended and speeding - first offense.
• Tabitha Renee Meyer, 46, 1171 Brushy Creek Rd., was charged June 19 with failure to appear.
• Trabian Derrell Jones Jr, 26, 187 Bee Allman Rd., was charged June 17 with a probation violation.
• John David Hester Jr, 49, 290 James Buckner Rd., was charged June 18 with a probaiton violationa and failure to appear.
