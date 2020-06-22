Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Mary Lee Starnes, 39, 330 South Railroad Street in Norman Park, was charged June 19 with drug court violation.
- Grimaldo Castillo, 26, 350 Honey Bear Road in Norman Park, was charged June 19 for criminal trespass (family violence).
- George Darrell Tucker Jr., 22, 2715 Jacqueline Circle, had four counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony added to his sentence on June 19.
- Jose Ordana, 28, 280 Oscar Weeks Road in Norman Park, was charged June 21 with driving without license and speeding.
Criminal Trespass
- An Omega resident reported criminal trespass on June 21 in reference to a known person illegally dumping trash, cement blocks and other miscellaneous items on his property at C.S. Powell Road.
- A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on June 22 in reference to a known person she lived with becoming irate while intoxicated and damaging her residence’s front door.
Assault and battery
- A Meigs woman reported criminal trespass and simple battery on June 20 in reference to a known person cursing and yelling at her, then punching her multiple times in the head and face after she told him she was planning to move out.
- A Moultrie woman reported assault on June 19 in reference to three unknown, masked men who attempted to rob him, and hit him in the head with a bat on East Bethel Avenue.
- A Moultrie man reported battery on June 19 in reference to a family member punching him in the face after disagreeing with how he disciplined his daughter.
- A Moultrie resident reported simple battery on June 20 in reference to a past occurred assault.
Thefts
- A Norman Park woman reported a stolen vehicle on June 20 in reference to an abandoned, crashed 2016 Ford F-150 that was found at the intersection of Perry Batts Road and Ellenton-Norman Park Road.
- A Moultrie resident reported the theft by taking of a $2,000 trailer by a known person who also damaged its frame and lighting system on June 19.
Dispute
- A Norman Park woman reported a domestic dispute on June 18 in reference to a family member who opposed how she was changing the yard of a property left to her by her father.
- A Moultrie woman reported a dispute on June 20 in reference to a verbal argument with a known person who she at first attempted to make false claims about in regards to him striking her.
- Two Moultrie residents reported a property dispute on June 20 in reference to a known person who sold them a 2005 white GMC Yukon, not giving them the new title to it after applying for it.
- A Norman Park woman reported a domestic dispute on June 22 in reference to her husband taking a bag of their children’s electronics without her permission.
Overdose
- A CCSO deputy reported a drug overdose on June 20 in reference to a Meigs man taking $200 worth of crack who said he had heart problems, couldn’t breathe and needed an EMS transport.
Runaway Juvenile
- A Norman Park man reported a runaway juvenile on June 20 in reference to his son being on drugs and staying in multiple other places while asking for his gun to “put in work.”
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Jerry Wayne Grubbs Jr., 35, 1086 South Main Street in Pavo, was charged June 19 on a hold for Thomas County.
- James Carday Facison, 18, 62 Regency Village Drive, was charged June 19 for probation violation.
- Johnta Deshun Harris, 26, 623 Ninth Avenue S.E., was charged June 19 for possession of marijuana with intent, possession of tools for the commission of crime and drug related objects.
- Marcus Edward Blakely, 40, 839 Shy Manor Drive, Apartment 4, was charged June 21 with simple battery-family violence, violate family violence order and obstruction of officer.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Calvin Williams Jr., 35, 320 South Jackson, Apartment 47, in Albany, was charged June 22 for probation violation.
