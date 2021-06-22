Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Kelvin Antonio Graham, 30, 3109 Veterans Pkwy. S., was charged June 19 with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; tampering with evidence and open container.
• Florencio Colmenares Rodriguez, 33, 900 block Smith Road, was charged June 20 with failure to drive within single lane, endangering a child driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving without license, expired vehicle tag or decal, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, driving with a suspended tag, adult restraint seat belt law, child restraint seat belt law and D.U.I.-Alcohol/Drugs.
• Deprince Hakeem Slaughter, 31, 2605 Sixth St. S.E. was charged June 18 with D.U.I., improper tag display and speeding.
• Noah Melvin Sangster, 60, 176 Cook Road, was charged June 20 with permitting unlicensed person to drive.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Natasha Simone Godwin, 40, 1262 Nixon Drive, Albany, was charged June 22 with failure to appear.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Lorenzo Terrell Wilson, 28, 815 Sixth St. S.E., was charged June 21 with aggravated assault.
• Sally Ellen Workman, 49, 841 E. Central Ave. Apt B214, was charged June 21 with contempt of court.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Ashley Bynum, 33, 4748 Firetower Road, Enigma, was charged June 21 with violation of compulsory school attendance.
• George Shaw, 45, 2604 Sylvester Drive, was charged June 18 with disorderly conduct.
• Brian Kenneth Berry, 42, 2817 Second St. N.W., was charged June 18 with disorderly conduct.
• Brandon Lee Pena, 24, 1345 Alton Road, Norman Park, was charged June 21 with failure to appear.
• Edwin Contreras-Campo, 28, 207 Clifton Drive, was charged June 20 with battery.
• Mary Evelyn Barden, 51, Leary, was charged June 17 with disorderly conduct.
• Bruce Alexander Middleton, 48, 232 Woodpecker Way, Alma, Ga., was charged June 21 with failure to appear.
