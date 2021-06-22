Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Kelvin Antonio Graham, 30, 3109 Veterans Pkwy. S., was charged June 19 with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; tampering with evidence and open container. 

Florencio Colmenares Rodriguez, 33, 900 block Smith Road, was charged June 20 with failure to drive within single lane, endangering a child driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving without license, expired vehicle tag or decal, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, driving with a suspended tag, adult restraint seat belt law, child restraint seat belt law and D.U.I.-Alcohol/Drugs.

Deprince Hakeem Slaughter, 31, 2605 Sixth St. S.E. was charged June 18 with D.U.I., improper tag display and speeding. 

Noah Melvin Sangster, 60, 176 Cook Road, was charged June 20 with permitting unlicensed person to drive. 

Doerun Police Department

Arrests

Natasha Simone Godwin, 40, 1262 Nixon Drive, Albany, was charged June 22 with failure to appear. 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Lorenzo Terrell Wilson, 28, 815 Sixth St. S.E., was charged June 21 with aggravated assault. 

Sally Ellen Workman, 49, 841 E. Central Ave. Apt B214, was charged June 21 with contempt of court. 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Ashley Bynum, 33, 4748 Firetower Road, Enigma, was charged June 21 with violation of compulsory school attendance. 

George Shaw, 45, 2604 Sylvester Drive, was charged June 18 with disorderly conduct. 

Brian Kenneth Berry, 42, 2817 Second St. N.W., was charged June 18 with disorderly conduct. 

Brandon Lee Pena, 24, 1345 Alton Road, Norman Park, was charged June 21 with failure to appear. 

Edwin Contreras-Campo, 28, 207 Clifton Drive, was charged June 20 with battery. 

Mary Evelyn Barden, 51, Leary, was charged June 17 with disorderly conduct. 

Bruce Alexander Middleton, 48, 232 Woodpecker Way, Alma, Ga., was charged June 21 with failure to appear.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you