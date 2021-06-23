Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Marquita Renee Tillman, 35, 514 S. Elm St., Adel, was charged June 22 with driving with a suspended license, driving without a license and hands free law violation.
• Nathanel Batista, 37, 709 U.S. Hwy. 319 N., was charged June 22 with criminal attempt to commit a felony and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Brittany Brown, 32, 524 Sixth Ave. N.W., was charged June 22 with battery.
• Johnny Lamar McCormick, 31, 600 S. Main St., was charged June 23 with two counts of probation violation.
• Horace Stanley Martin, 42, 1372 Gene McQueen Road, was charged June 22 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Rolando Ortiz-Calixto, 37, 2314 Sealy Road, Meigs, was charged June 22 with theft by taking.
