Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Marquita Renee Tillman, 35, 514 S. Elm St., Adel, was charged June 22 with driving with a suspended license, driving without a license and hands free law violation.

Nathanel Batista, 37, 709 U.S. Hwy. 319 N., was charged June 22 with criminal attempt to commit a felony and possession of tools for commission of a crime. 

Brittany Brown, 32, 524 Sixth Ave. N.W., was charged June 22 with battery. 

Johnny Lamar McCormick, 31, 600 S. Main St., was charged June 23 with two counts of probation violation. 

Horace Stanley Martin, 42, 1372 Gene McQueen Road, was charged June 22 with failure to appear. 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Rolando Ortiz-Calixto, 37, 2314 Sealy Road, Meigs, was charged June 22 with theft by taking.

