Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Aaron Matthew Barker, 42, 6930 Ga. Hwy. 133 S., was charged June 19 with D.U.I., failure to have license on person and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Nallely Aguilar, 18, 478 Christmas Road, was charged June 22 with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a drug related object.
• Laquala Monae Lewis, 20, 1605 Hutchinson Drive, was charged June 22 with criminal trespass.
• Connie Sue McMurphy Howard, 62, 4475 Ellenton-Omega Road, was charged June 21 with failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Ahtavis Jerrod Jordan, 33, 228 Lakeview Acres Road, was charged June 23 with two counts of printing, executing, negotiating checks drafts or etc.
• Clayton Bradley Zimmerman, 41, 282 Cherry St., Norman Park, was charged June 23 with parole violation.
• Chandra Lee Williamson, 41, was charged June 23 with two counts of probation violation.
• Kristy Nicole Weldon, 35, 182 Cool Spring Church Road, Norman Park, was charged June 21 with probation violation.
• Jaren Darnell Murray, 27, 1217 Antioch Road, Albany, was charged June 23 with a bench warrant.
• Amber Celeste McMurphy, 27, 347 Mill Pond Road, was charged June 23 with probation violation.
• Ivory Joe Ward, 41, 906 Seventh St. N.W. Apt B, was charged June 23 with possession of a drug related object.
• Bernnabe Garcia-Chen, 37, 153 Deer Run, was charged June 19 with pedestrian under the influence.
