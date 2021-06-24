Georgia State Patrol 

Arrests

Aaron Matthew Barker, 42, 6930 Ga. Hwy. 133 S., was charged June 19 with D.U.I., failure to have license on person and speeding. 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Nallely Aguilar, 18, 478 Christmas Road, was charged June 22 with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a drug related object.

Laquala Monae Lewis, 20, 1605 Hutchinson Drive, was charged June 22 with criminal trespass. 

Connie Sue McMurphy Howard, 62, 4475 Ellenton-Omega Road, was charged June 21 with failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Ahtavis Jerrod Jordan, 33, 228 Lakeview Acres Road, was charged June 23 with two counts of printing, executing, negotiating checks drafts or etc.

Clayton Bradley Zimmerman, 41, 282 Cherry St., Norman Park, was charged June 23 with parole violation. 

Chandra Lee Williamson, 41, was charged June 23 with two counts of probation violation. 

Kristy Nicole Weldon, 35, 182 Cool Spring Church Road, Norman Park, was charged June 21 with probation violation. 

Jaren Darnell Murray, 27, 1217 Antioch Road, Albany, was charged June 23 with a bench warrant. 

Amber Celeste McMurphy, 27, 347 Mill Pond Road, was charged June 23 with probation violation. 

Ivory Joe Ward, 41, 906 Seventh St. N.W. Apt B, was charged June 23 with possession of a drug related object. 

Bernnabe Garcia-Chen, 37, 153 Deer Run, was charged June 19 with pedestrian under the influence. 

