Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• William Jay Jones, 39, 113 W. Magnolia St., Valdosta, was charged June 23 with driving without a valid license (misdemeanor) and windshield broken/starburst/spiderwebbed over 3 inches.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Micheal Daved Wallis, 47, 488 S. Morris Rd., was charged June 23 with DUI - driving under the influence, failure to obey a stop sign and failure to drive within single lane.
• Austin Gregory Wilson, 17, 1017 Erve William Drive, was charged June 21 with headlight requirement, distracted driving, and DUI.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Travien Jamal Walker,30, 404 Port St. S.E. Apt B, was charged June 23 with trespass - 3rd offense.
• Voneka Terresa Butler, 32, 811 Second Ave. S.W., was charged June 22 with a probation violation.
• Derrick Termaine Kennedy, 41, 312 W. Bethel Ave., was charged June 23 with failure to appear and criminal trespass.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Marsha Lynn Presley, 51, 1720 S. Main St., was charged June 23 with contempt of court.
• Jody Lynn Price, 58, 6348 Shiloh Rd., Hahira, was charged June 23 with DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive within single lane, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, open container in vehicle and no license.
• Casey Dale Partain, 29, 812 Doc Darbyshire Rd., Norman Park, was charged June 23 with battery - family violence.
• Kaylen Kirkland, 21, 104 Owen Medford Rd., Lenox, was charged June 23 with a probation violation.
• Canh Giang Doan, 50, 1515 Fourth Ave. N.E. Apt M6, was charged June 23 with two counts of aggressive driving, driving while license suspended (misdemeanor), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony and hit and run (duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident). Other charges were DUI - driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, turn signals required, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, failure to obey traffic control device and two counts of speeding (115/55 and 109/55).
• Zachary Scott Murphy, 26, 111 Clifton Drive, was charged June 19 with simple battery - family violence.
• Christopher Alexander Northcutt, 44, Moultrie, was charged June 23 with theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.