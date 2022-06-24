Berlin Police Department

Arrests

William Jay Jones, 39, 113 W. Magnolia St., Valdosta, was charged June 23 with driving without a valid license (misdemeanor) and windshield broken/starburst/spiderwebbed over 3 inches. 

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Micheal Daved Wallis, 47, 488 S. Morris Rd., was charged June 23 with DUI - driving under the influence, failure to obey a stop sign and failure to drive within single lane.

• Austin Gregory Wilson, 17, 1017 Erve William Drive, was charged June 21 with headlight requirement, distracted driving, and DUI.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Travien Jamal Walker,30, 404 Port St. S.E. Apt B, was charged June 23 with trespass - 3rd offense.

• Voneka Terresa Butler, 32, 811 Second Ave. S.W., was charged June 22 with a probation violation.

• Derrick Termaine Kennedy, 41, 312 W. Bethel Ave., was charged June 23 with failure to appear and criminal trespass.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Marsha Lynn Presley, 51, 1720 S. Main St., was charged June 23 with contempt of court.

• Jody Lynn Price, 58, 6348 Shiloh Rd., Hahira, was charged June 23 with DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive within single lane, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, open container in vehicle and no license. 

• Casey Dale Partain, 29, 812 Doc Darbyshire Rd., Norman Park, was charged June 23 with battery - family violence. 

• Kaylen Kirkland, 21, 104 Owen Medford Rd., Lenox, was charged June 23 with a probation violation. 

• Canh Giang Doan, 50, 1515 Fourth Ave. N.E. Apt M6, was charged June 23 with two counts of aggressive driving, driving while license suspended (misdemeanor), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony and hit and run (duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident). Other charges were DUI - driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, turn signals required, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, failure to obey traffic control device and two counts of speeding (115/55 and 109/55).

• Zachary Scott Murphy, 26, 111 Clifton Drive, was charged June 19 with simple battery - family violence.

• Christopher Alexander Northcutt, 44, Moultrie, was charged June 23 with theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor. 

