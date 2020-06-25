Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Joshua Ryan Clifton, 25, 1347 Fairview Drive, was arrested June 23 on a hold for Berrien County.
- Charlie Elmer Covington, 41, 129 Deer Run Road, was charged June 23 with terroristic threats and acts.
- Brodrick Jerrel Blackwell, 30, 156 Church Street in Ellenton, was charged June 22 with disorderly conduct.
- Lindsey Carrol Horne, 30, 466 Peachtree in Berlin, was charged June 22 with probation violation and failure to appear.
- Melissa Ann Holt, 46, 724 Sam Sells Road, was charged June 22 with simple battery.
Domestic Dispute
- A Hartsfield woman reported a domestic dispute on June 22 in reference to a known person she was in a relationship with driving a vehicle they were in at a high speed and threatening to crash it during an argument they were having.
Theft
- A Moultrie resident reported theft by taking and burglary on June 21 in reference to an unknown person taking a Samsung washer and dryer, a Samsung TV, a grill, furniture, a saw, a cash register, a jar of coins and a grey 2002 Dodge Ram pickup.
Failure to Maintain Lane
- A CCSO officer reported failure to maintain lane and driving while license suspended or revoked on June 22 in reference to an East Mulberry Street accident.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Kambriya La’Shay Haynes, 22, 2324 Thompkins Avenue in Albany, was charged June 23 with aggravated assault (family violence), two counts of simple battery (family violence), three counts of third degree cruelty to children (family violence) and simple assault (family violence).
- Damien Thomas Brown, 29, 5 28th Avenue N.W., was charged June 23 with forgery in the fourth degree.
- Eric Shawn Mitchell, 26, 331 Southern Lane Avenue in Berlin, was charged June 24 with probation violation.
- Curtis James Yates, 57, 613 12th Street N.W., was charged June 17 with battery.
- Nathaniel David Patten, 46, 1805 Fourth Street S.E., was charged June 21 with battery-family violence.
- Christopher James-Delauhter Gore, 33, 1817 Fourth Street S.E., was charged June 21 with robbery by force and aggravated assault.
- Elbert Jackson, 30, 601 Third Street S.W., was charged June 22 with improper parked car, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug related objects, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
- Stevie Jerome Sutton, 37, 166 Ridge Road, was charged June 22 on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrest
- Corey Dewayne Brown, 37, 3212 Georgia Highway 256 in Ty Ty, was charged June 16 with no license and crossing guard line.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Timothy Terry Davis, 40, 181 Second Street in Berlin, was charged June 23 with no insurance, driving while license withdrawn and operation of unregistered vehicle without current plates.
- James Rie Brackin, 31, 3167 Cannon Road, was charged June 22 with driving without license.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Brenda Hernandez Gomez, 36, 2181 Serenity Drive N.W. in Acworth, Ga., was charged June 23 with first offense speeding and driving without license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.