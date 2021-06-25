Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Cleveland Bradshaw Jr., 60, 222 11th Ave S.E., was charged June 12 with failure to drive within a single lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, D.U.I., reckless driving, open container and driving while license suspended.
• Sonja Nan Fox, 60, 1539 Gene McQueen Road, was charged June 24 with driving while license suspended, defective equipment and cancelled registration.
• Stephanie Lee Cowart, 43, 226 Foxthick Road, was charged June 24 with two counts of theft by shoplifting.
• Andrea Jones, 24, 109 MLK Jr. Drive, was charged June 24 with driving with a suspended license, no insurance and three counts of contempt of court.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Flocell Conney Jr., 67, 4047 Ross St., Meigs, was charged June 24 with battery.
Kristy Nicole Weldon, 35, 182 Cool Springs Church Road, Norman Park, was charged June 24 with probation violation.
