Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Tracy Christine Kirkland, 55, 209 Jasmine Lane in Norman Park, was charged June 24 on a hold for Berrien Police Department.
- Brian Eugene Laughter, 27, 1388 Cook Road, was charged June 25 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
- Samantha Nicole Orr, 25, 1923 County Road in Billingsley, Alabama, was charged June 25 with financial transaction card theft and when a person is a party to a crime.
Theft
- A Moultrie resident reported the theft by taking of a pressure washer on June 24 in reference to an unknown person taking it from his home on Trailer Park Road between then and June 20 at 1 p.m.
Domestic Dispute
- A Quitman woman reported a domestic dispute on June 25 in reference to a known person attempting to get her phone and fighting with them because of it while in her vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Timothy Isaac McKee, 20, 329 Lynn Street, had a charge added on June 12 for probation violation.
- Christopher James-Delauhter Gore, 33, 1817 Fourth Street S.E., had a charge added on June 22 for parole violation.
- Nathaniel Dalton Payne, 29, 1817 Camilla Highway, was charged June 23 with criminal trespass and entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent of committing a felony.
- Jamari Dominique Smith, 26, 620 Second Street N.W., was charged June 24 with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
- Dontonio Rashae Daniels, 21, 15227 Highway 188 in Coolidge, was charged June 25 on a hold for Thomas County.
- Stacy Windford Berry, 49, Moultrie Inn Room 118, was charged June 26 with possession, manufacture, distribution, etc. of controlled substances Schedule IV, possession of drug related objects, forfeitures and penalty, and drugs to be kept in original container.
- Cleveland Lenel Jamison, 47, 318 Fourth Street N.W., was charged June 26 with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
