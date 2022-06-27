Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Fridel Ruiz, 30, 317 Spruce St, Norman Park, was charged June 24 with driving unlicensed and suspended registration.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Jennifer Nikkole Marable, 29, was charged June 24 with driving while license suspended and speeding.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Kiara Shamya Laquan Mickens, 22, 1118 Young St., Thomasville, was charged June 26 with DUI and two counts of open container.
- Earl Rodney Walden, 32, 328 McMullen Rd., was charged June 26 with DUI - alcohol, loud music vehicle, failure to maintain lane and tag light.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Ricky Lee Alford Sr., 61, 155 Minnesota Rd., Doerun, was charged June 26 with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
• Emily Suzanne Davis, 28, 323 Doc Lindsay Rd., Norman Park, was charged June 25 with shoplifting.
• James William Day, 34, 323 Doc Lindsay Rd., Norman Park, was charged June 25 with theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor.
• Renee Ruth Knight, 35, 17 Regency Village Rd., was charged June 25 with three counts of shoplifting.
• Eddie Mendez, 20, 42 Pine Valley Circle, was charged June 26 with no driver's license and driving under the influence.
• Tenarius Treymond Montgomery, 29,1823 Third St. S.E., was charged June 24 with a probation violation.
• Robert Joshua Moss, 33, 17 Regency Village Drive, was charged June 25 with three counts of theft by shoplifting.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Shadavia Dy’Asia Makabia Barge, 17, 506 Northside Drive, was charged June 24 with weekender.
• John William Bass, 40, 1169 Jones Rd., Sumner, was charged June 25 with theft by shoplifting.
• Edward Gamble, 44, 105 Daisy N, Goldsboro, N.C., was charged June 24 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, armed robbery, possession of firearm/knife during commission of a crime, three counts of criminal damage to property - 2nd degree, three counts of burglary - 2nd degree and theft by taking.
• Bridget Dee Martin, 50, 1103 King Rd. Room 225, Tifton, was charged June 24 with a probation violation.
• Jade Briana Parrish, 23, 495 Big Bear Blvd., was charged June 25 with a probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.