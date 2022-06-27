Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Fridel Ruiz, 30, 317 Spruce St, Norman Park, was charged June 24 with driving unlicensed and suspended registration.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Jennifer Nikkole Marable, 29, was charged June 24 with driving while license suspended and speeding.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Kiara Shamya Laquan Mickens, 22, 1118 Young St., Thomasville, was charged June 26 with DUI and two counts of open container.

  • Earl Rodney Walden, 32, 328 McMullen Rd., was charged June 26 with DUI - alcohol, loud music vehicle, failure to maintain lane and tag light.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Ricky Lee Alford Sr., 61, 155 Minnesota Rd., Doerun, was charged June 26 with a suspended license and driving under the influence.

• Emily Suzanne Davis, 28, 323 Doc Lindsay Rd., Norman Park, was charged June 25 with shoplifting.

• James William Day, 34, 323 Doc Lindsay Rd., Norman Park, was charged June 25 with theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor.

• Renee Ruth Knight, 35, 17 Regency Village Rd., was charged June 25 with three counts of shoplifting. 

• Eddie Mendez, 20, 42 Pine Valley Circle, was charged June 26 with no driver's license and driving under the influence.

• Tenarius Treymond Montgomery, 29,1823 Third St. S.E., was charged June 24 with a probation violation.

• Robert Joshua Moss, 33, 17 Regency Village Drive, was charged June 25 with three counts of theft by shoplifting.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Shadavia Dy’Asia Makabia Barge, 17, 506 Northside Drive, was charged June 24 with weekender.

• John William Bass, 40, 1169 Jones Rd., Sumner, was charged June 25 with theft by shoplifting.

• Edward Gamble, 44, 105 Daisy N, Goldsboro, N.C., was charged June 24 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, armed robbery, possession of firearm/knife during commission of a crime, three counts of criminal damage to property - 2nd degree, three counts of burglary - 2nd degree and theft by taking. 

• Bridget Dee Martin, 50, 1103 King Rd. Room 225, Tifton, was charged June 24 with a probation violation.

• Jade Briana Parrish, 23, 495  Big Bear Blvd., was charged June 25 with a probation violation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you