Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Ever Jovani Cinto, 17, 289 Sardis Church Road, was charged June 26 with failure to stop for a stop sign and driving without a valid license.
• Raymundo Ortiz Acosta, 33, 513 Sleepy Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged June 27 with open container in vehicle and D.U.I.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Destini Shauntrauia Posey, 18, 2617 Seventh St. S.E. Apt. B, was charged June 25 with willful obstruction of law enforcement and simple battery (family violence).
• Jose Gonzalez-Diaz, 31, 86 Regency Village Road, was charged June 25 with rape, aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.
• Tangee Lenice Cain, 41, 1707 12th St. S.W., was charged June 26 with failure to register as a sex offender and simple battery.
• Sonja Nan Fox, 60, 1539 Gene McQueen Road, was charged June 24 with cancelled registration.
• Rishard Glenn, 31, 5235 Long Green Lane, Stone Mountain, was charged June 25 with theft by receiving stolen property.
• Marcus Edward Blakely, 41, 2254 Second St. S.W., was charged June 26 with two counts of failure to appear, battery (family violence) and criminal trespass (family violence).
• Ron’Qwayvin Gamble, 17, 923 Second Ave. S.W., was charged June 26 with reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude.
• Montreal Anfernie Battle, 23, 313 Proctor St. S.W., Pelham, was charged June 27 with probation violation.
• Crystal Dorsey, 28, 927 Fifth Ave., was charged June 25 with D.U.I.
• Salvador Garcia Garcia, 31, 302 Circle Road, was charged June 28 with driving without a valid license and D.U.I.-drugs/alcohol.
• Rufina Saraid Hernandez, 17, 330 Edwards St., was charged June 28 with trespassing.
• Vernon Lee Little Jr., 37, 527 Sikes Ave., Wadesboro, N.C., was charged June 27 with D.U.I. and driving with a suspended license.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Ereco Lee Maddox, 46, 447 Langley Oaks Drive S.E., Marietta, Ga., was charged June 27 with Interference with custody, child molestation and two counts of sodomy.
• Mary Lee Starnes, 40, 330 S. Railroad St., Norman Park, was charged June 25 with four counts of probation violation.
• Juan Tiul-Pop, 47 160 Dogwood Drive, was charged June 26 with driving without a valid license and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Derrick Jerome Peterson, 37, 114 15th St., was charged June 25 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy and possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute.
• Edwards Sellers III, 1209 Fifth Ave., was charged June 24 with failure to appear and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
